Mahinda Rajapaksa steps down as Sri Lankan Prime Minister amid economic crisis

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from his post on Monday — a step that would enable his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to go for a government of national unity as the country continues to face the worst economic crisis in its history, news agency PTI reported.

The move came hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office, injuring at least 78 people and prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew.

Apart from the PM, at least two Cabinet ministers have also resigned, PTI reported.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, leading the embattled government in the crisis-hit country, wanted Mahinda’s resignation to form an interim administration to solve the present political impasse.

The President agreed to replace his older brother as the prime minister and maintained that a national council would be appointed to name a new prime minister and Cabinet comprising all parties in the Parliament, lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena had said after meeting with the president last month.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, was under pressure from within his own Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) ranks to resign. However, he was gathering his supporters to apply counter-pressure not to stand down.

Sri Lanka is witnessing an unprecedented economic turmoil with its government running out of money for essential imports like staple foods and fuel. Protesting against the government, thousands of people have taken to the streets across the nation since April 9 demanding resignation of both the President and the Prime Minister.