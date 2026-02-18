How Dubai call centre employee invested ₹370,000 in gold biscuit, won gold Mercedes

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 09:02 PM IST
dubai gold car winner, gold mercedesSumith, a UAE resident of 20 years, had purchased the gold biscuit at the Dubai Gold District as an investment. (Source: Dubai Gold District)
Sumith, a Sri Lankan expat working at a call centre in Dubai, had never imagined in his wildest dreams that he would own a luxury car. After investing Dh15,000 (₹370,401 approx) in a gold biscuit, he ended up driving away in a gold Mercedes, a prize valued at more than 50 times his initial investment, the Khaleej Times reported.

Sumith said he is still struggling to believe what happened. “I got returns over 50 times my investment. I am still digesting the news,” the report quoted Sumith as saying.

The UAE resident of 20 years had purchased the gold biscuit at the Dubai Gold District as an investment. It was his first visit to the Dubai Gold District.

He was given raffle coupons under a ‘Spend and Win’ campaign, which offered one voucher for every Dh500 spent, the report said.

Since he bought gold worth Dh15,000, he received 30 vouchers. But it took just one of them to change his life.

His win was the headline moment of Dubai Gold District’s ‘Shop & Win’ campaign, which ran from December 11 to February 8. During the campaign, shoppers received one raffle entry for every Dh500 spent at participating gold, jewellery and watch stores across the District.

Surprise call

“That day when I went to the market, I even clicked a photo with the car,” he said. “I never thought I would ever win it. But when I saw the car, I just loved it. Somewhere, I had a small feeling I might win something,” he said.

Sumith said owning a luxury car like a Mercedes was never something he imagined for himself.

Days later, after completing his night duty, Sumith returned home in the morning and went to sleep. That is when the life-changing call came.

“I was sleeping when they called me,” he was quoted as saying. “They told me to check my email. When I saw the message, I thanked God,” he added.

At first, he found it hard to believe the news was real. Only after confirming the details did the excitement truly sink in. Many people have suggested that he sell the car and use the money instead. But Sumith has made his decision clear.

“I will drive the car. I am not going to sell it for now,” he said. “This is special for me.”

After living and working in the UAE for two decades, Sumith said this feels like a blessing.

What is the Dubai Gold District?

The Dubai Gold District is a newly launched, purpose-built destination in the Deira area of Dubai, designed to serve as the global epicentre for the gold and jewellery trade.

Officially launched in January 2026 by developer Ithra Dubai, it marks a significant evolution of Dubai’s “City of Gold” identity, expanding upon the legacy of the historic Gold Souk.

Key features

The district is more than just a marketplace. It is a comprehensive ecosystem that brings together the entire gold value chain, from retail and bullion to investment and wholesale.

Gold Street: A headline attraction featuring the world’s first street “constructed” using actual gold, designed as a major landmark for tourists.

Scale: The district houses over 1,000 retailers, ranging from traditional outlets to massive global flagship stores, including a 24,000 sq. ft. Joyalukkas flagship.

Retail diversity: In addition to gold and diamonds, the district includes high-end perfumery, cosmetics and lifestyle brands.

Hospitality: The area features six hotels with more than 1,000 guest rooms to support international buyers and traders.

The district forms a central part of the Dubai Economic Agenda, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy.

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

