scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Sri Lankan court orders arrest of police officers over death of protester in shootout

A 41-year-old father of two was killed and 13 others were injured on April 19 when police opened fire on residents of Rambukkana - some 90 kilometres northeast of Colombo, who were protesting against the fuel price hike.

By: PTI | Colombo |
April 27, 2022 7:42:10 pm
Demonstrators pull barricades outside the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence during the protest, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. (Reuters)

A Sri Lankan court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of police officers involved in the death of a protester after the police opened fire at unarmed anti-government protestors demonstrating against the fuel price hike in southwestern region of Rambukkana.

A 41-year-old father of two was killed and 13 others were injured on April 19 when police opened fire on residents of Rambukkana – some 90 kilometres northeast of Colombo, who were protesting against the fuel price hike. It was the first death during the ongoing protests over the worst-ever economic crisis in the country’s history. Fifteen police personnel also sustained injuries.

Magistrate Vasana Navaratne in the southwestern town of Kegalle ordered the arrest of the police hierarchy who had ordered the firing.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The angry residents had lined up for refuelling at a local fuel station and were protesting over the non-availability of fuel. When the fuel did arrive many hours later, the protesters were accused of blocking the main railway line and attempting to set afire a bowser which carried fuel.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – April 27, 2022: What you...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – April 27, 2022: What you...
Newsmaker | New Haryana Cong chief Udai...Premium
Newsmaker | New Haryana Cong chief Udai...
Chop and churn likely as Bommai Cabinet...Premium
Chop and churn likely as Bommai Cabinet...
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...Premium
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...
More Premium Stories

The police had then used tear gas and opened fire at the protesters.

Wednesday’s order from the magistrate came after the deceased’s post-mortem report was submitted in the court which said the victim had died of gunshot injuries.

At least three senior local police officers were transferred out of the district following the incident where the police was accused of tampering evidence.

Following the shooting, a curfew was imposed in the area for several days with troops being deployed to maintain peace leading to the victim’s funeral.

Mass anti-government protests demanding the resignation of the entire Rajapaksa family have been going on for more than two weeks.

Debt-ridden Sri Lanka is grappling with an unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement