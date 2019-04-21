Toggle Menu
Sri Lankan blasts: Police chief warned of ‘suicide attacks’ 10 days agohttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/sri-lankan-bomb-blasts-police-chief-warned-of-suicide-attack-10-days-ago-5686757/

Sri Lankan blasts: Police chief warned of ‘suicide attacks’ 10 days ago

Sri Lanka Bomb Blasts: Six blasts rocked the island nation with three targetting Easter Sunday churchgoers. Over 150 people were killed and 400 wounded.

sri lanka bomb blasts, sri lanka church, sri lanka church blast, sri lanka church bomb blast, bomb blast in sri lanka church, bomb exploion in sri lanka church, sri lanka blast news today, sri lanka church blast news, St. Anthony's Church, St. Sebestian's Church, bomb explosion in sri lanaka, sri lanka news
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Source: REUTERS)

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: The Sri Lankan police had issued a nationwide alert warning of suicide attacks at “prominent churches” 10 days prior to Sunday’s bombings, reported news agency AFP. The alert was sent by the country’s police chief Pujuth Jayasundara on April 11.

The alert stated: “A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama’ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian High Commission in Colombo.” The NTJ is a Muslim radical group which has been linked with vandalisation of Buddhist statues in Sri Lanka.

Six blasts rocked the island nation with three targetting Easter Sunday churchgoers. The first blast was reported from St Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade in Colombo, the second from St Sebastian’s Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo and third from a church in Batticaloa.

Sri Lanka bomb blasts LIVE UPDATES

The other three bombs went off at three five-star hotels in Colombo, the Shangri La, the Cinnamon Grand, and the Kingsbury.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held an emergency meeting this morning to take stock of the situation. As many as 200 troops have been deployed to carry out relief operations at the blast sites.

(With inputs from AFP)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Macedonians vote in election dominated by splits over name change
2 Sri Lanka bomb blasts: At least 158 killed in coordinated attacks on churches, hotels
3 In Egypt voting, only turnout is in doubt