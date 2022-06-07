scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Sri Lanka will need $5 bln in next six months for essentials: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

The island nation of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

By: Reuters | Colombo |
June 7, 2022 12:47:33 pm
File photo of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. (AP)

Sri Lanka’s cash-strapped government will need at least $5 billion in the next six months to maintain basic standards of living, including some $3.3 billion for fuel imports, the country’s prime minister told parliament on Tuesday.

“Only establishing economic stability not enough, we have to restructure the entire economy,” said Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is working to prepare an interim budget to balance Sri Lanka’s battered public finances.

The island nation of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a shortage of foreign exchange stalling essential imports.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...Premium
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement