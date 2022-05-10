scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Sri Lanka troops ordered to shoot at any persons damaging public property

The island nation has been rocked by a bout of violence that has left at least eight people dead and 200 injured amid its worst economic crisis in history.

By: Reuters | Colombo |
Updated: May 10, 2022 7:59:58 pm
Supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party run as riot police fire tear gas during a clash with anti-government demonstrators, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka’s armed forces were ordered on Tuesday to shoot at any persons damaging public property or threatening lives, Defence Ministry spokesman Nalin Herath said.

The island nation has been rocked by a bout of violence that has left at least eight people dead and 200 injured amid its worst economic crisis in history.

Read |Sri Lanka: With brother Mahinda’s resignation, road only gets tougher for Gotabaya

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read today
Mines to mines… so ran the SorensPremium
Mines to mines… so ran the Sorens
Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...Premium
Explained: What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade, used in attack on Punjab...
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement