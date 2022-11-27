scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Sri Lanka to check gold smuggling by airline passengers: Minister

In a statement issued on Saturday, the finance ministry said that no one would be allowed to wear gold valued over 22 carat

The customs officials have been instructed to deploy technology to detect gold over 22 carat. (File)

Sri Lanka has directed its custom department to take stringent measures to stop gold smuggling into the country by airlines passengers in a bid to prevent illegal business of the yellow metal, according to the nation’s minister of state for finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the finance ministry said that no one would be allowed to wear gold valued over 22 carat.

“The government has decided to take legal action against those who wear unnecessary amounts of gold jewelry as they fly in with the aim of doing illegal business. Accordingly no one would be allowed to wear gold valued over 22 carats,” Siyambalapitiya was quoted as saying in the statement.

The customs officials have been instructed to deploy technology to detect gold over 22 carat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot

A gazette is to be issued this week, the release said.

”Over 50 kilos of gold are being smuggled into the country by unscrupulous racketeers. Estimated that over 30 million dollars are being lost monthly to the national coffers. The restriction is to be imposed sequel to a report provided by the Director General of Customs,” Siyambalapitiya said.

Siyambalapitiya has assured that Sri Lankan expats returning or any ordinary passengers would not be affected as the regulation would only target the gold smugglers.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 12:58:27 pm
Next Story

Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of “everything app”

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close