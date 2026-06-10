Sri Lanka ex-intelligence chief planned 2019 easter bombings with ‘full awareness’, minister tells parliament

Sri Lankan police on February 25 had arrested the country's former intelligence chief, Major General (Retd.) Suresh Sallay, in connection with the bombings. (AP File Photo)

The former intelligence chief of Sri Lanka plotted the April 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which killed 269 , the country’s Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs said on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan police on February 25 had arrested the country’s former intelligence chief, Major General (Retd.) Suresh Sallay, in connection with the bombings. In the latest development in the investigation, the first official statement directly linking Sallay to the attacks was made by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala.

Wijepala said, “Current investigations have revealed that former Intelligence chief retired Major General Suresh Salay had planned with full awareness about the Easter Sunday greedy attack.”