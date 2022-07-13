scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Lanka state-owned TV goes off air as protesters storm building

The Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) said that its engineers have suspended their live and recorded telecasts as the corporation premises are being surrounded by protesters.

By: PTI | Colombo |
Updated: July 13, 2022 3:17:43 pm
Later, the channel resumed its transmission. (Photo: ANI)

Sri Lanka’s state-owned television channel Rupavihini suspended its telecast on Wednesday as protesters stormed the building, amidst the deepening political turmoil and economic crisis in the crisis-hit country.

Later, the channel resumed its transmission.

Meanwhile, the anti-government protesters, who are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, have ripped open the gates to the PM office.

The Police fired tear gas on protesters who broke through a barricade and stormed the prime minister’s office.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has already said he was willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over.

Demonstrators stand on the wall of Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office premises, amid the country’s economic crisis, during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

He has ordered the security forces to arrest people acting in a riotous manner.

The protesters, who stormed the three main buildings in the capital, the President’s House, the presidential secretariat and the prime minister’s official residence, Temple Trees on Saturday, demanding the resignation of President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, are still occupying them.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

