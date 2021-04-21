scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Latest news

Sri Lanka reports six cases of blood clots among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, 3 dead

No announcement of an halt to the vaccination programme has been made.

By: Reuters | New Delhi |
April 21, 2021 6:23:45 pm
Nearly a million people have been given the first dose o the Indian-made vaccine in the country. (File Photo)

Sri Lanka has found six cases of blood clots among recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, three of whom have died, Health Minister Pavithra Waniarachchi told parliament on Wednesday.

Nearly a million people have been given the first dose o the Indian-made vaccine in the country. No announcement of an halt to the vaccination programme has been made.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x