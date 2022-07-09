scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Sri Lanka Protests Live Updates: Protesters storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence as he flees home

Sri Lanka Protests Live Updates: This came after reports of the President fleeing his home surfaced.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 9, 2022 2:22:49 pm
Protesters react as a tear gas shell fired by police lands next to them in Colombo on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lanka Protests Live News: Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year, according to news agency Reuters.

This came after reports of the President fleeing his home surfaced, according to news agency AFP. Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president’s residence, video footage from local TV news NewsFirst channel showed.

The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades. Thousands of people swarmed into Colombo’s government district, shouting slogans against the president and dismantling several police barricades to reach Rajapaksa’s house, a witness was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. Police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the presidential residence, the witness added.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka Protests Live: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees official residence; Protesters clash with police; Follow this space for latest updates:

14:22 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Ex-minister gets beaten up by protesters: Report

Former Minister Rajitha Senerath was beaten up by protestors as he tried to join the protest march at Galle Face, reports Sri Lanka-based media outlet Daily Mirror.

14:12 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Watch: Protesters take a dip in the pool after storming President's residence
14:07 (IST)09 Jul 2022
7 injured in clashes between anti-government protesters and police in Sri Lanka

At least seven persons, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters who had gathered in large numbers in the central Colombo's Fort area demanding the resignation of President Gotabya Rajapaksa.

Tens of thousands of protesters broke police barriers blocking the President's House where Rajapaksa has been housed since late March when the island-wide protests raged calling for his resignation. At least seven persons, including 2 policemen, were injured and admitted to the Colombo national hospital on Saturday, officials said. The police fired tear gas at two access roads to the President's House — Chatham Street and Lotus Road, but the defiant protesters continued unabated. (Reuters)

14:03 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Watch: Protesters break security cordon to storm into President's residence
13:58 (IST)09 Jul 2022
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe urges Speaker to summon Parliament

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss the situation and come to a swift resolution, according to local media reports. He is also requesting the Speaker to summon the Parliament.

13:51 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Protesters break into Sri Lanka President's official residence

As protesters broke into the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, they could be seen taking over the property, including many of them taking a dip in the pool.

13:46 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees from official residence

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled his home as protesters surrounded and stormed his residence on Saturday, reported news agency AFP, citing a defence source and local media.  Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror reported that protestors have entered the residence of the President. Video footage from local TV news NewsFirst channel showed some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president’s residence, said a Reuters report.

13:42 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house, clash with police

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed the president's official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president's residence, video footage from local TV news NewsFirst channel showed. The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades. Many blame the country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.

Students shout anti-government slogans during a protest march in Colombo on Friday. (AP)

Despite a severe shortage of fuel that has stalled transportation services, demonstrators packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo to protest the government's failure to protect them from economic ruin. Discontent has worsened in recent weeks as the cash-strapped country stopped receiving fuel shipments, forcing school closures and rationing of petrol and diesel for essential services.

Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km (30 miles) north of Colombo, to join the protest. "We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us," Perera said. He is among the millions squeezed by chronic fuel shortages and inflation that hit 54.6% in June.

Political instability could undermine Sri Lanka's talks with the International Monetary Fund seeking a $3 billion bailout, a restructuring of some foreign debt and fund-raising from multilateral and bilateral sources to ease the dollar drought.

