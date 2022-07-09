Sri Lanka Protests Live Updates: Protesters storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence as he flees home

Sri Lanka Protests Live News: Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year, according to news agency Reuters.
This came after reports of the President fleeing his home surfaced, according to news agency AFP. Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president’s residence, video footage from local TV news NewsFirst channel showed.
The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades. Thousands of people swarmed into Colombo’s government district, shouting slogans against the president and dismantling several police barricades to reach Rajapaksa’s house, a witness was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. Police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the presidential residence, the witness added.
Former Minister Rajitha Senerath was beaten up by protestors as he tried to join the protest march at Galle Face, reports Sri Lanka-based media outlet Daily Mirror.
At least seven persons, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters who had gathered in large numbers in the central Colombo's Fort area demanding the resignation of President Gotabya Rajapaksa.
At least seven persons, including 2 policemen, were injured and admitted to the Colombo national hospital on Saturday, officials said. The police fired tear gas at two access roads to the President's House — Chatham Street and Lotus Road, but the defiant protesters continued unabated.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss the situation and come to a swift resolution, according to local media reports. He is also requesting the Speaker to summon the Parliament.
As protesters broke into the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, they could be seen taking over the property, including many of them taking a dip in the pool.
