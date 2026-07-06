25 killed in Sri Lanka prison clash, around 100 injured

The clashes began on Sunday between convicted prisoners and those ​under detention ​at the over-capacity prison. (Credits: X/Ada Derana)

Sri Lankan military has been asked to provide support after at least 25 people were killed and around 100 others injured in a clash between two groups of prisoners on Monday.

The clashes began on Sunday between convicted prisoners and those ​under detention ​at the over-capacity prison ⁠in the Sri Lankan coastal town of Negombo, Reuters reported quoting sources.

Victims include both inmates and prison officials, local television station Hiru reported.

What happened in Sri Lanka?

The prison is located about 35 km north of the commercial capital city of Colombo.

While the trigger for the clashes isn’t immediately known, rioting inmates reportedly grabbed prison guns on Monday as the altercation turned deadly.