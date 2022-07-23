Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace and PM’s official residence taken over by protesters: Police

July 23, 2022 4:03:53 pm
More than 1,000 valuable artefacts, including items of vintage and antique value have reportedly gone missing from Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace and Prime Minister’s official residence at Temple Trees here after irate anti-government protesters occupied these premises earlier this month, police said on Saturday.
On July 9, anti-government protesters occupied the residences of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after storming into their premises and setting fire to one of the buildings protesting the government’s handling of the unprecedented economic crisis.
Based on initial investigations at least 1,000 items of value, including rare artefacts have gone missing from the Presidential Palace as well as the Prime Minister’s official residence, web portal Colombo Page quoted police sources as saying.
Special investigation teams have been formed to begin an investigation, it said.
Subscriber Only Stories
What is compounding the agony for the investigative officers is that the Sri Lankan Department of Archaeology does not have a detailed record of the antiques and different artefacts at the Presidential Palace, even though it has been gazetted as a place of archaeological importance, the report said.
A senior official of the Department of Archaeology told Sunday Lankadeepa newspaper that it would be difficult to get specific and clear information about the exact number of antiques that have gone missing, even though police estimate that it could be well over 1,000.
Newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he respects the rights of the protesters to peacefully undertake their demonstrations, but he asserted that he will not allow another government building like the Presidential Palace or the Prime Minister’s private residence to be occupied. Wickremesinghe said he has authorised Sri Lanka’s armed forces and the police to take whatever action is necessary to stop people from storming public facilities and obstructing Parliament.
“Don’t obstruct the parliamentarians and the parliament from carrying out their duty,” he said this week.
In a pre-dawn raid on Friday, Sri Lankan security forces attacked a site of anti-government protesters at Galle Face, where several government offices are located, injuring at least nine persons.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Latest News
Pakistan-based writer’s body to honour Sidhu Moosewala, 2 others with ‘Waris Shah International Award’
Tara Sutaria says paparazzi call male celebs ‘sir’, but female celebs aren’t given that respect: It’s this sense of ‘man is greater so he must be respected’
Megan fox bares her sculpted abs in neon green attire, says ‘I don’t exercise’
NDA is ‘No Data Available’ govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi
In Pune, Rotary International’s first woman president says India is now a ‘help-giving nation’
Jalandhar deputy commissioner office staff announce strike against AAP MLA Angural’s ‘interference’
National Film Award winners Suriya and Ajay Devgn express gratitude
Books showcasing rare pictures of President Kovind, former presidents to release on Sunday by Ashwini Shrivastava
Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s GoodBye gets a release date
Russo Brothers on helming a project based in India: ‘Creating some sort of universe will be really interesting’
NASA releases new pictures that reveal scale of decline in Lake Mead’s water levels
Explained: The demand for Vatican Museums to return indigenous Canadian artefacts