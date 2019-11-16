Sri Lanka Presidential Elections 2019 Live Updates: Close contest between Premadasa, Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka Presidential Elections 2019 Live Updates: The Sri Lankan presidential elections are taking place Saturday, the results of which are expected to be declared by Monday. Over 15 million Sri Lankans will head to polls today and pick one of 35 candidates — the longest-ever ballot paper in the country. All eyes are on Sajith Premadasa of the ruling UNP and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Opposition candidate.

In the early hours of Saturday, a convoy of over 100 buses carrying minority Muslim voters was targeted by gunmen in Anuradhapura in northwest Sri Lanka. The voters, travelling from Puttalam to Mannar, escaped unhurt while a few buses were damaged.

The decision of the country’s minority Tamils are seen to be crucial in this election — minorities played a significant role in the 2015 polls. The Indian Express spoke to several Tamil voters on the eve of the polls, who expressed unhappiness with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), a party that represents Tamils.