Sri Lanka Presidential Elections 2019 Live Updates: Close contest between Premadasa, Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka Presidential Elections 2019 Live Updates: The Sri Lankan presidential elections are taking place Saturday, the results of which are expected to be declared by Monday. Over 15 million Sri Lankans will head to polls today and pick one of 35 candidates — the longest-ever ballot paper in the country. All eyes are on Sajith Premadasa of the ruling UNP and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Opposition candidate.
In the early hours of Saturday, a convoy of over 100 buses carrying minority Muslim voters was targeted by gunmen in Anuradhapura in northwest Sri Lanka. The voters, travelling from Puttalam to Mannar, escaped unhurt while a few buses were damaged.
The decision of the country’s minority Tamils are seen to be crucial in this election — minorities played a significant role in the 2015 polls. The Indian Express spoke to several Tamil voters on the eve of the polls, who expressed unhappiness with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), a party that represents Tamils.
We stand for everyone, not just the majority, says Basil Rajapaksa
Basil Rajapaksa, the youngest of the three politically active Rajapaksa brothers’, spoke to The Indian Express ahead of the polls. He said said that no international actor will interfere in the Sri Lankan election this time around. “Actually, we understand both countries, but they lack understanding about us. India and China are equally important for us, and India is more closer to us,” he said. Read the full interview here.
Ahead of Sri Lanka elections, mood among key minority groups: ‘Promises not kept’
The Indian Express spoke to several Tamil voters ahead of the polls today. Most of them said the situation has changed in the last five years of the Sirisena regime. They expressed unhappiness against the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), a party that represents Tamils, and there have been calls to boycott elections. M A Sumanthiran, TNA spokesperson and parliamentarian, said, "There is enthusiasm among voters. But I am not sure if the same mood of Tamils in 2015 exists still. One Tamil party has boycotted the election."
Sri Lanka elections: Minority Muslim voters attacked by gunmen in Anuradhapura
Our reporter in Colombo, Arun Janardhanan, reports: A convoy of buses taking Muslim voters from Puttalam to Mannar was attacked earlier this morning. There were no injuries, but a few buses have been damaged. The incident took place at Anuradhapura. These people were 'Internally Displaced' from north to Puttalam due to threats from LTTE.
Sri Lanka votes for a new President today
Seven months after the deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, the country goes to polls today. Over 15 million people will vote for a new President will cast their votes today to pick one of 35 candidates — the longest-ever ballot paper in the country. Follow our live blog through the day as we bring you the latest news and updates.