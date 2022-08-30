scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Sri Lanka president to present first budget with hopes for IMF loan

COVID-19 battered the island's tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from workers overseas. The damage was compounded by rising oil prices, populist tax cuts and a seven-month ban on the import of chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture.

Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as president of Sri Lanka in July this year after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned following massive nationwide protest against economic meltdown (AP/file)

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will on Tuesday slash defence and other expenditures in a bid to win International Monetary Fund (IMF) support as he presents his first budget since taking over as leader of his crisis-hit country.

Officials hope the interim budget for the rest of the year will be followed by a staff-level agreement on extending much-needed IMF help for Sri Lanka to tackle its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948.

COVID-19 battered the island’s tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from workers overseas. The damage was compounded by rising oil prices, populist tax cuts and a seven-month ban on the import of chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture.

The result has been chronic shortages of basic goods, sky-high prices and mass protests that forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country, leaving his successor, Wickremesinghe, to handle restructuring billions of dollars in debt to China and other countries while seeking a bailout from the IMF.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
The return of nuclear weapons on the global platformPremium
The return of nuclear weapons on the global platform

Six-time prime minister Wickremesinghe, who holds the finance portfolio, told Reuters this month that expenditure would be slashed by a “few hundred billion” rupees, including on defence, in the budget he will present to parliament.

Sri Lanka aimed for 3.9 trillion rupees ($11 billion) in expenditure in its last budget, presented in November.

Wickremesinghe is also expected to outline measures to support low-income communities worst hit by the crisis and announce new taxes to shrink its fiscal deficit.

Advertisement

The deficit target is likely to be reduced from about 12% of gross domestic product to 9.9% in the interim budget but analysts warn this is an ambitious goal since the economy is projected to contract by an estimated 8% this year.

“A long-standing problem is budgets don’t meet revenue and deficit targets so this budget will have to really focus on proper revenue-based fiscal consolidation,” said Shehan Cooray, head of research at Acuity Stockbrokers.

“The key things will be the budget deficit and primary deficit targets, which will be in line with an IMF plan.”

Advertisement

The nation of 22 million missed interest payments due on June 3, June 28, and July 18, and a principal payment due on July 25, according to rating agency S&P Global.

An IMF team that arrived last week concludes its visit on Wednesday, and Sri Lankan officials hope to have a staff-level agreement in place to advance talks for an emergency loan of about $3 billion.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 08:30:07 am
Next Story

India Top News Live Updates | Daily wagers biggest group among suicide victims in 2021; Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid to Pakistan amidst floods

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

NASA's mission to the Moon, and why it was aborted
Express Explained

NASA's mission to the Moon, and why it was aborted

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

In Delhi, many trees transplanted for Central Vista project didn't survive
Forest dept data

In Delhi, many trees transplanted for Central Vista project didn't survive

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath Singh

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali, how will its 'standalone' architecture work?
Express Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali, how will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement