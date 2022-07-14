scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Sri Lanka’s embattled leader leaves Maldives on Saudi plane

He boarded a Saudi Airlines plane that will take him to Singapore and then to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Maldives government officials said Thursday.

By: AP | Colombo |
Updated: July 14, 2022 12:51:20 pm
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country along with his wife and two security officers. (File/Reuters)

Sri Lanka’s embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Maldives after fleeing his own country amid an economic collapse.

He boarded a Saudi Airlines plane that will take him to Singapore and then to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Maldives government officials said Thursday.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka early Wednesday as protesters were taking over government buildings to demand he resign.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement