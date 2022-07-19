scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Sajith Premadasa withdraws his candidacy from Sri Lanka presidential election

Sajith Premadasa, an MP from Colombo, is the current leader of  Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the Leader of Opposition.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 19, 2022 10:46:32 am
Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 15, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said Tuesday that he has withdrawn his candidacy for the upcoming Presidential elections.

“For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President,” he wrote on Twitter.

Premadasa added that he will be supporting MP Dullas Allahaperuma in the polls. The election is scheduled to be held on July 20.

Premadasa, an MP from Colombo, is the current leader of  Samagi Jana Balawegaya. Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror had earlier reported that the Premadasa and Allahaperuma, whose Twitter handle is @DullasOfficial, has struck a deal for the presidential polls.

