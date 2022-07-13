Sri Lanka crisis: State of emergency declared; President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives

Hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on a military jet, Sri Lanka on Wednesday declared a state of emergency. The Prime Minister’s office also announced a curfew in the western province, which has witnessed widespread protests against the Sri Lankan government in recent weeks for its handling of the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Soon after Rajapaksa made his escape along with his wife and two bodyguards, thousands of protestors gathered outside the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe, urging him to resign. Undeterred by security personnel deploying tear gas, protestors broke through barricades and stormed his office on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this week, both embattled President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremsinghe announced their willingness to step down from the top posts after demonstrators stormed the two leaders’ official residences. The island nation has witnessed widespread protests over the last few months due to an economic crisis spurred by an acute shortage of foreign exchange, that has left the country in dire need of essential imports, including food, fuel and medicines.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka amid public revolt

Just hours before he was expected to step down as President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country onboard a military jet, the Sri Lankan Air Force announced. The 73-year-old leader left the country along with his wife and two security officers on a military jet, a brief statement from the Sri Lanka Air Force said.

“On government request and in terms of powers available to a President under the Constitution, with complete approval from the ministry of defence, the President, his wife and two security officials were provided a Sri Lanka Air Force plane to depart from the Katunayake international airport for the Maldives in the early hours of July 13,” the statement said.

Baseless, speculative: India denies reports that it helped Sri Lanka President flee to Maldives

India on Wednesday categorically denied “baseless and speculative” media reports that it facilitated President Rajapaksa’s movement to the Maldives.

“The High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of (President Gotabaya Rajapaksa) out of Sri Lanka,” the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted. “It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values , established democratic institutions and constitutional framework.”

Curfew imposed in western province

The Prime Minister has declared a curfew in the western province, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told news agency Reuters. The curfew comes into effect immediately.

Western province is one of the nine provinces in Sri Lanka and includes Colombo district where protesters have gathered outside the PM’s office and residence and are demanding his resignation.

(With PTI inputs)