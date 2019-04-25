Sri Lanka police releases pictures of suspects involved in Easter Sunday carnage

Sri Lankan police Thursday released pictures of suspects involved in the Easter Sunday terror attack that left nearly 360 people dead. Police have also sought the assistance of the general public to locate the suspects who are believed to have been involved in the country’s worst terror attack.

A total of 76 people have been taken into custody so far with Lankan authorities intensifying their raids with the help of the army.

Sri Lanka’s government has blamed the attacks on three Catholic churches and three luxury hotels on an Islamist extremist group National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ). The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the government has blamed the NTJ.

Speaking to The Indian Express, state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene had said most of the suicide bombers were from financially stable families and educated abroad. “They had obtained degrees… Masters in Law, etc. One of the suicide bombers studied in the UK and completed his post-graduation in Australia before returning to Sri Lanka. They were all in their 20s and 30s,” he said.