scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Sri Lankan Police arrest three persons for setting fire to PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence

More arrests are on the anvil, as the police have widened their scope of investigations, police spokesman SSP Nihal Talduwa said.

By: PTI | Colombo |
July 10, 2022 12:30:14 pm
sri lanka, Sri Lanka crisis, Galle, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsFirefighters at the PM’s house in Colombo. (AP)

Sri Lankan police on Sunday arrested three people for setting Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence on fire a day earlier, amidst massive anti-government protests, media reports said.

A group of irate protesters on Saturday entered Wickremesinghe’s private residence at Cambridge Place here and set it on fire amid a massive public protest in the country over the unprecedented economic crisis.

Live |Sri Lanka protests Live Updates: Oppn hopes to install new govt; Army chief seeks public support to maintain peace

Among those arrested include a 19-year-old Mount Lavinia resident and two residents of Galle, aged 24 and 28 respectively, web portal Colombo Page reported, quoting police spokesman SSP Nihal Talduwa.

More arrests are on the anvil, as the police have widened their scope of investigations, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxiesPremium
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxies
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive streetPremium
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive street
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party toolPremium
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party tool
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weakPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weak

Talduwa said the suspects are currently in the custody of Colpetty Police, and will be produced in court later on Sunday, web portal Lanka First reported.

The residence was replete with a rare collection of books and old Buddha statues, most of which Wickremesinghe had inherited, the report said, quoting a spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The extent of the damage to the building is not yet known. Wickremesinghe and his spouse Professor Maithrie Wickremesinghe stayed in this residence, the report said.

The incident came hours after Wickremesinghe offered to resign to make way for an all-party government.

Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also offered to resign on July 13.

Hours before his decision, a huge mob broke the police cordon and entered the Presidential House.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement