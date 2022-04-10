scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Sri Lankan newspapers cut down on pages, editions to continue printing amid economic crisis

Everywhere, news consumption spikes during times of upheaval, turmoil, and disaster. Sri Lanka is no different, and media houses are trying to keep the news flowing, also keeping pace with social media.

Written by Nirupama Subramanian | Colombo |
Updated: April 10, 2022 9:45:18 am
Some newspapers have cut down the number of editions, and the number of pages, but one has suspended publication of the paper on Saturday in order to continue printing its Sunday edition. (Express Photo: Nirupama Subramanian)

Sri Lanka’s newspapers are continuing to print despite massive economic constraints. The shortage of dollars has affected media houses too, especially organisations that are into the print business as newsprint, which is imported, is short in supply.

Some newspapers have also cut down on the number of editions and pages. One even suspended publication on Saturday in order to continue printing its Sunday edition. Sunday newspapers have always been a huge draw as they contain a variety of news — from fly on the wall reports of Cabinet meetings, biting political commentary, inside track tit bits, sports, lifestyle and fashion.

“We are selling like hot cakes,” said Sinha Ratnatunga, editor of the weekly Sunday Times of the Wijeya Newspapers Ltd, which also prints the Daily Mirror and Lankdeepa in Sinhala language.

Sinha Ratnatunga, Editor, Sunday Times of the Wijeya Newspapers Ltd. (Express/Nirupama Subramanian)

All throughout the world, news consumption spikes during times of upheaval, turmoil, and disaster, and Sri Lanka is no different. As such, media houses are trying to keep the news flowing, also keeping pace with social media.

Social media is the favoured medium of new generation that is powering the protests against the Rajapaksa ruling clan, but newspapers are in demand as well, said Anthony Davis, news editor of the Sunday Times.

Media organisations are hoping that the $1 billion Indian line of credit for essential commodities will extend to newsprint too, said Ratnatunga.

