Sri Lanka Live News Updates: Parliament to reconvene today; President Gotabaya Rajapaksa admits mistakes led to economic crisis

Sri Lanka has made a request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) support to mitigate supply chain issues, a finance minister aide said in a tweet. However, the IMF holds the view that Sri Lanka does not meet its criteria, Shamir Zavahir said, adding that the IMF appears to be positive toward granting an Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Meanwhile, the Cabinet appointments by Rajapaksa follow weeks of protests over shortages of fuel and food and demands that Rajapaksa, his politically powerful family and his government resign. Much public anger has been directed at Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. They head an influential clan that has held power for most of the past two decades. Thousands of protesters occupied the entrance to the president’s office for a 10th day on Monday.

In other news, Sri Lankans protesting for days near the president’s office criticized a lack of progress in finding those responsible for the deaths of more than 260 people in Islamic State-inspired bombings on Easter Sunday three years ago. The protesters demanded the government uncover what they called the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019.