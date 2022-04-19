scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Sri Lanka Live News Updates: Parliament to reconvene today; President Gotabaya Rajapaksa admits mistakes led to economic crisis

Sri Lanka Live News Updates: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa became the only member of the Rajapaksa family to retain a cabinet position as his older brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, swore in 17 ministers on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk |
April 19, 2022 9:53:20 am
Demonstrators hold Sri Lankan national flags and shout slogans during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka Live News Updates: Sri Lanka’s president acknowledged Monday that he made mistakes that led to the country’s worst economic crisis in decades and pledged to correct them.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made the admission while speaking to 17 new Cabinet ministers he appointed Monday as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country’s dire economic state.

Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, with nearly US $7 billion of its total US $25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year. A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country lacks money to buy imported goods. People have endured months of shortages of essentials like food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine, lining up for hours to buy the very limited stocks available.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka Live News Updates: Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, with nearly US $7 billion of its total US $25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Sri Lanka has made a request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) support to mitigate supply chain issues, a finance minister aide said in a tweet. However, the IMF holds the view that Sri Lanka does not meet its criteria, Shamir Zavahir said, adding that the IMF appears to be positive toward granting an Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Meanwhile, the Cabinet appointments by Rajapaksa follow weeks of protests over shortages of fuel and food and demands that Rajapaksa, his politically powerful family and his government resign. Much public anger has been directed at Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. They head an influential clan that has held power for most of the past two decades. Thousands of protesters occupied the entrance to the president’s office for a 10th day on Monday.

In other news, Sri Lankans protesting for days near the president’s office criticized a lack of progress in finding those responsible for the deaths of more than 260 people in Islamic State-inspired bombings on Easter Sunday three years ago. The protesters demanded the government uncover what they called the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019.

