Another Iranian warship seeks entry into Sri Lanka waters day after US sunk IRIS Dena

Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Bay of Bengal during the International Fleet Review held in Visakhapatnam (AP Photo)

A second Iranian warship is headed towards Sri Lanka Thursday, a day after a US submarine sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the island’s southern coast, killing 87 people. Colombo said it is considering its response after the vessel sought entry into Sri Lankan waters.

Sri Lankan authorities said the ship had requested emergency assistance and was waiting near the maritime boundary, outside the country’s territorial waters. The development comes as the US-Israel military campaign against Iran since February 28 spread beyond West Asia.

Awaiting decision

Government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayathissa told Parliament that authorities are examining the situation after the second Iranian vessel appeared off Panadura, outside Colombo.