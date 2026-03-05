Another Iranian warship seeks entry into Sri Lanka waters day after US sunk IRIS Dena

A second Iranian warship is headed towards Sri Lanka Thursday, a day after a US submarine sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the island’s southern coast, killing 87 people. Colombo said it is considering its response after the vessel sought entry into Sri Lankan waters.
Sri Lankan authorities said the ship had requested emergency assistance and was waiting near the maritime boundary, outside the country’s territorial waters. The development comes as the US-Israel military campaign against Iran since February 28 spread beyond West Asia.
Awaiting decision
Government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayathissa told Parliament that authorities are examining the situation after the second Iranian vessel appeared off Panadura, outside Colombo.
“We are aware of it and are contemplating action to safeguard all lives on board,” Jayathissa said, responding to a query by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also holds the defence portfolio, along with the National Security Council and the government, are reviewing the matter, he said. The government will present a report to Parliament after the process concludes.
Where is the ship located?
Jayathissa said the ship is currently in Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), close to the maritime boundary but outside territorial waters.
Sri Lanka’s territorial waters extend up to 12 nautical miles from the coastline. The EEZ stretches from 12 to 200 nautical miles, where international maritime law applies and the country exercises rights mainly over economic activity.
Sources said the vessel had sought emergency assistance.
84 bodies recovered after attack
Sri Lanka on Wednesday recovered 84 bodies of Iranian sailors after the frigate IRIS Dena sank about 40 nautical miles off Galle following a submarine attack.
The vessel had been returning to Iran after taking part in a naval fleet review exercise in Visakhapatnam.
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that a US submarine carried out the strike in international waters.
Injured sailors under treatment
Survivors of the attack are receiving treatment at Karapitiya Hospital in Galle.
Hospital officials said the injuries are not serious. “They have lacerations, one of them has a leg fracture and another needs hip treatment,” a health official said.
Authorities will conduct inquests on the 84 bodies at Karapitiya Hospital.
