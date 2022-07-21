scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Singapore government says former Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa granted short-term visit pass

In a statement about ex-Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's visit to Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that he was granted a short-term visit pass on arrival.

By: PTI | Singapore |
July 21, 2022 9:39:54 am
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, sri lanka, sri lanka president, sri lanka economic crisisSri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sings the national anthem of Sri Lanka during the country's Independence Day celebration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 4, 2022. (AP, file)

Singapore has granted a 14-day short-term visit pass to former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he entered the country on a “private visit” on July 14, according to immigration authorities in Singapore.

Rajapaksa, 73, on July 13 fled Sri Lanka to the Maldives and then Singapore and resigned after a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.

In a statement released in response to media queries about Rajapaksa’s visit to Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that he was granted a short-term visit pass (STVP) on arrival.

Rajapaksa was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived here on July 14, according to a report by The Straits Times newspaper.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubail bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubail bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said last week that Rajapaksa has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. The ICA said visitors from Sri Lanka who enter Singapore for social visits will generally be issued with an STVP with a duration of up to 30 days.

Also read | The Gota story: from a champion of Sinhala pride to a fugitive leader

Those who need to extend their stay here may apply online for an extension of their STVP. Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, said the ICA.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankans in Singapore remains optimistic about the situation back home.

But they say a real change has to go beyond the changing of guards with more decisive policies and more engaged voters, Channel News Asia reported as it interviewed several Sri Lankans in the country.

Some Sri Lankans in Singapore are skipping meals to save money and sending items such as medicine and other essential goods back to their home country amid the economic crisis there.

Explained: | Why Gotabaya may have chosen Singapore, the Rajapaksas’ preferred medical destination

Some are shipping bicycles as it is very difficult to travel in the country, one Sri Lankan told the Channel.

“People are using bikes as a mode of transport and we have a shortage of bikes (back home) because we have only two manufacturers (in the country),” said Samira Peiris, an engineer, who had recently moved to Singapore to work.

Peiris says a meal in Singapore is equivalent to three back home and as such he skips meals and cuts down on spending.

“This is not purely out of desperation but I don’t feel it is right for me to enjoy life here when people back home are suffering.” He said many others like him in Singapore are coming up with ways to contribute.

Paul William, an auditor, said that Sri Lankans in Singapore would definitely send money when they can. But they want to send it through a reliable source as that is the main concern.

“If it goes into the wrong hands, then there is no point,” said William.

“Every single time we meet a Sri Lankan, this is the discussion we have.” William, a permanent resident here, is concerned about how his 72-year-old mother is coping. He is sending her money through the United Kingdom where his sister is based.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Protests in Sri Lanka after Ranil elected new president
Live Updates

Protests in Sri Lanka after Ranil elected new president

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?
Express Explained

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?

Premium
Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement