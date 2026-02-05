Did Indian Coast Guard attack Sri Lankan fisherfolk? High Commission responds

The Indian High Commission on Thursday rejected allegations that Indian Coast Guard personnel assaulted a group of Sri Lankan fisherfolk at sea, calling the claims “baseless.”

In a statement, the High Commission said it had taken note of media reports regarding an alleged incident on 29 January, 2026, involving Sri Lankan fisherfolk. After verifying the matter, it asserted that no assault had been carried out by either the Indian Navy or the Indian Coast Guard.

What Indian High Commission said?

“We can confirm that no such assault was inflicted by any Indian Navy or Indian Coast Guard personnel,” the statement said. According to PTI, the Indian High Commission reiterated India’s long-standing position that fishermen-related issues should be addressed through a humanitarian approach and that the use of force should not be employed under any circumstances.