Did Indian Coast Guard attack Sri Lankan fisherfolk? High Commission responds

Sri Lanka’s Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekeran said on February 2 that Colombo would lodge a protest with the Indian government over the 'incident'.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 08:45 PM IST
fishermenFishermen cast fishing nets in the River. (Source: ANI/ Representational)
The Indian High Commission on Thursday rejected allegations that Indian Coast Guard personnel assaulted a group of Sri Lankan fisherfolk at sea, calling the claims “baseless.”

In a statement, the High Commission said it had taken note of media reports regarding an alleged incident on 29 January, 2026, involving Sri Lankan fisherfolk. After verifying the matter, it asserted that no assault had been carried out by either the Indian Navy or the Indian Coast Guard.

What Indian High Commission said?

“We can confirm that no such assault was inflicted by any Indian Navy or Indian Coast Guard personnel,” the statement said. According to PTI, the Indian High Commission reiterated India’s long-standing position that fishermen-related issues should be addressed through a humanitarian approach and that the use of force should not be employed under any circumstances.

The denial comes after Sri Lanka’s Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekeran said on February 2 that Colombo would lodge a protest with the Indian government over the incident. He added that the Indian High Commission had already been informed about the allegations.

Allegations of attack at sea

According to Sri Lankan authorities and fishermen’s representatives, three trawlers carrying 12 fishermen had set out from the Wellamankaraya fishing harbour in Wennappuva on the country’s northwestern coast on January 29. It was alleged that the vessels were attacked at sea by the Indian Coast Guard.

Sri Lanka Navy spokesperson Commander Buddika Sampath said naval vessels were deployed to bring ashore injured fisherfolk with four reported to be seriously hurt and six others also sustaining injuries.

As per PTI, Tyronne Mendis, an official of a fishermen’s association claimed that two of the three trawlers were within Sri Lankan waters at the time of the alleged attack. He further alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy was unable to intervene to prevent the incident.

