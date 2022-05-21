scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts state of emergency

The move was taken with the improvement of the law and order situation in the island nation.

By: PTI | Colombo |
Updated: May 21, 2022 2:50:08 pm
Police fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting members of the Inter University Students Federation during an anti government protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 19, 2022. (AP)

The Sri Lankan government lifted the state of emergency from Saturday, nearly two weeks after it was imposed across the island nation as it faced unprecedented economic and anti-government protests.

Embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had declared a state of emergency with effect from May 6 midnight, the second time in just over a month amidst growing countrywide anti-government protests over the economic crisis.

The Presidential Secretariat stated that the state of emergency has been lifted with effect from Friday midnight, Hiru News reported.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The move was taken with the improvement of the law and order situation in the island nation.

The state of emergency gave the police and the security forces sweeping power to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.

The president’s decision to declare the emergency had come amidst weeks of protests demanding his resignation and the government, blaming the powerful Rajapaksa clan for mishandling the island nation’s economy, already hit by the pandemic.

Nine people were killed and over 200 injured in clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Army members travel on armoured cars on the main road after the curfew was extended for another extra day following a clash between anti-government demonstrators and Sri Lanka’s ruling party supporters, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022. (Reuters)

An inflation rate spiralling towards 40 per cent, shortages of food, fuel and medicines and rolling power blackouts have led to nationwide protests and a plunging currency, with the government short of the foreign currency reserves it needed to pay for imports.

New York-based ratings agency Fitch has downgraded debt-ridden Sri Lanka’s sovereign rating to “restricted default” after the country defaulted on making international sovereign bond payments.

On April 12, Fitch had downgraded Sri Lanka to ‘C’.

