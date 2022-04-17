Sri Lanka economic crisis top developments: Army vows to uphold Constitution, not interfere with protests; Colombo Stock Exchange closed for a week

As Sri Lankans continue to protest against the government amid the country’s worst-ever economic crisis, the army vowed to uphold the Constitution and not to interfere with the anti-government demonstrations across the island. Rejecting rumours that the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government may use the military to launch a crackdown on the protesters near the presidential secretariat, the army said it would not resort to violence to quell the protests.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Stock Exchange will remain temporarily closed for a week from Monday to provide investors with an opportunity to have “more clarity and understanding” of the current economic conditions in crisis-hit Sri Lanka and help them make “informed investment decisions”, PTI reported.

Take a look at the top developments here

🔴 The Sri Lankan Army said it would not use violence to suppress protests against the government in the country. The army made it clear in a statement that it will intervene only if the police “call us to assist them.”

“Troops, as everyone witnessed in the past few days, have not at all interfered with any of those peaceful protesters or organisations, nor have they acted against the interests of the State as disciplined members of an organisation which brought peace to this country through immense and invaluable sacrifices,” according to the statement.

The army also dismissed rumours that it was training personnel to assault the protesters.

🔴 “The stock market will remain temporarily closed for a period of five business days from April 18, 2022,” the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) said in a press release. The Board of Directors of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) called on the SEC to temporarily close the stock market citing the present situation in the country, the release said, PTI reported. Many other stakeholders of the securities market, including the Colombo Stock Brokers Association, have also sought the temporary closure of the market on the same grounds.

🔴 Meet the man with the most unenviable job in Sri Lanka — Finance Minister Ali Sabry. Sabry has previously served as the country’s defence minister, where he had to defend his government’s decision not to allow the burial of Muslims who died of Covid-19. The minister was faced with stiff criticism from the public. Now, Sabry, a lawyer by profession, has been assigned the mammoth task of putting a detailed economy back on track.

🔴 Galle Face is Colombo’s showpiece seafront. Nearly seven decades ago, the Federal Party representing the country’s Tamils held a one-day satyagraha on the green next to the sea, opposite what was then the parliament building. That same site is now the centre of another peaceful protest. Thousands of mostly young Sri Lankans have gathered here daily since April 9 demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his other family members in office, including his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, step down.