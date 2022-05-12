Sri Lanka crisis top developments: President to appoint new PM this week; Central Bank guv threatens to quit

As widespread protests against the government continue over the economic crisis that engulfed the country, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to quit, vowing to appoint a new Cabinet following his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa stepping down as Prime Minister.

Amid the turmoil, Central Bank Governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe has threatened to quit within two weeks, saying that without political stability, there will be “no way to stop the economic deterioration”.

Here are the top developments in Sri Lanka’s economic crisis:

🔴 In a televised address Wednesday, President Rajapaksa said, “I am taking steps to appoint within this week a new prime minister who has the trust of a majority in Parliament, who can win over the confidence of the people and a new Cabinet to control the current situation, to stop the country from falling into anarchy and to continue the government’s functions that are at a standstill.” He added, “I will appoint a young cabinet without any of the Rajapaksas.”

A damaged bust of D.A Rajapaksa, father of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, is pictured at a museum, following violent clashes between pro and anti-government factions and police, in Weeraketiya, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022. (Reuters) A damaged bust of D.A Rajapaksa, father of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, is pictured at a museum, following violent clashes between pro and anti-government factions and police, in Weeraketiya, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022. (Reuters)

🔴 The President also addressed the unprecedented violence witnessed on Monday, following the PM’s resignation. “The murders, assaults, acts of intimidation, destruction of property, and the series of heinous acts that followed cannot be justified at all,” he said. He added that the police and the three Armed Forces have been ordered to “strictly enforce the law against those who cause violence”. They will be carrying out investigations to find out those behind the events on Monday.

🔴 The erstwhile prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his family have been evacuated to the Trincomalee Naval Base where they are being kept under protection after their private residence was set on fire during violent clashes on Monday. Defence Secretary Gen (retd.) Kamal Guneratne said, “He will not live there forever. After the situation returns to normal, he will be relocated to a residence or location of his choice.”

🔴 As troops were deployed on the streets of Colombo and at various checkpoints across the country, the Defence Secretary also denied speculation of a military takeover. “None of our officers has a desire to take over the government. It has never happened in our country, and it is not easy to do it here,” Gunaratne said at a news conference.

An army member stops vehicles at a check point on a the main road after the curfew was extended for another extra day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022. (Reuters) An army member stops vehicles at a check point on a the main road after the curfew was extended for another extra day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022. (Reuters)

🔴 P Nandalal Weerasinghe, appointed as the chief of the Central Bank last month, said Wednesday, “I have clearly told the President and other political party leaders that unless political stability is established in the next two weeks I will step down.” He added, “Without political stability, it doesn’t matter who runs the central bank… There will be no way to stop the economic deterioration.”

🔴 Following similar directions to the Sri Lankan armed forces, the police said they have been given orders to shoot if lives are threatened and to prevent looting and damage to public property.

🔴 Pope Francis Wednesday also appealed to the people of Sri Lanka to maintain peace. “I address a special thought to the people of Sri Lanka, especially the young. I urge everyone to maintain a peaceful approach, without giving in to violence. I appeal to all those with the responsibility to listen to the aspirations of the people, respecting human and civil rights”.

🔴 China in a statement said, “We hope that the Sri Lankan government, as well as the Opposition parties in the country, will bear in mind the fundamental interests of their country, stay united and secure the economic and political stability in that country at an early date.” However, it did not address the resignation of the PM directly. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated, “we have noted the latest developments in Sri Lanka”.

— with agencies’ inputs