Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: Protesters demand Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation; MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s nod to help Sri Lankan Tamils

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: As the country faces its worst economic crisis, protesters reached the residence of Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in Mirihina, demanding his resignation.

According to the news agency AP, police fired tear gas and a water cannon at thousands of protesters gathered on the outskirts of Colombo. A curfew was later enforced in the suburbs of the capital as the protests wouldn’t subside. Shouting “Go home, Gota go home” the protestors allegedly stoned two army buses that were blocking the entrance to Rajapaksa’s residence. They also reportedly set fire to a bus and refused to let a fire truck pass through.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, meanwhile, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils. Several economic refugees have already reached the state, as unemployment and skyrocketing inflation drive more and more people into desperation.

Sri Lanka is facing power cuts lasting up to 13 hours per day amid a dwindling supply of fuel. The island nation with huge debt obligations and low foreign reserves is struggling to pay for imports. India has provided a $2.4-bn package of financial assistance in February and March. It is also appointing experts to assist Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, and for various joint projects.