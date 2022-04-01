Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: Protesters demand Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation; MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s nod to help Sri Lankan Tamils

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: As the country faces its worst economic crisis, protesters reached the residence of Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in Mirihina, demanding his resignation.
According to the news agency AP, police fired tear gas and a water cannon at thousands of protesters gathered on the outskirts of Colombo. A curfew was later enforced in the suburbs of the capital as the protests wouldn’t subside. Shouting “Go home, Gota go home” the protestors allegedly stoned two army buses that were blocking the entrance to Rajapaksa’s residence. They also reportedly set fire to a bus and refused to let a fire truck pass through.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, meanwhile, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils. Several economic refugees have already reached the state, as unemployment and skyrocketing inflation drive more and more people into desperation.
Sri Lanka is facing power cuts lasting up to 13 hours per day amid a dwindling supply of fuel. The island nation with huge debt obligations and low foreign reserves is struggling to pay for imports. India has provided a $2.4-bn package of financial assistance in February and March. It is also appointing experts to assist Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, and for various joint projects.
The island nation has been reeling under an economic crisis for a few years now. In 2019, the newly-elected Rajapaksa government had nearly halved the value-added tax to boost spending. However, the move along with the pandemic-hit tourist sector, which the Sri Lankan economy heavily relies on, have left the country in a vulnerable financial position.
According to data provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on February 28, its foreign reserves dropped by 24.8 per cent to $2.36 billion in January 2022. This puts Sri Lanka in a precarious position as it has debt totalling over $7 billion to be paid in 2022.
The Russian-Ukraine war can also worsen Sri Lanka’s economy as Russia is one of its largest importers of tea, while arrivals from the warring nations form a major chunk of its tourists. With the ongoing crisis and depreciated Ruble, declining imports and tourism from the region have hit Sri Lanka hard. Read our explainer here
Sri Lanka is dealing with one of its worst economic crises.
As Sri Lanka spirals into its worst economic crisis, thousands gathered outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Mirihina, demanding him to step down.
