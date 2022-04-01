Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: Protesters demand Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation; MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s nod to help Sri Lankan Tamils

scorecardresearch
Friday, April 01, 2022
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: As Sri Lanka struggles to pay for imports, India has provided it a $2.4-bn package of financial assistance in February and March.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 1, 2022 8:38:07 am
Sri Lankans riot during a protest outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: As the country faces its worst economic crisis, protesters reached the residence of Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in Mirihina, demanding his resignation.

According to the news agency AP, police fired tear gas and a water cannon at thousands of protesters gathered on the outskirts of Colombo. A curfew was later enforced in the suburbs of the capital as the protests wouldn’t subside. Shouting “Go home, Gota go home” the protestors allegedly stoned two army buses that were blocking the entrance to Rajapaksa’s residence. They also reportedly set fire to a bus and refused to let a fire truck pass through.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, meanwhile, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils. Several economic refugees have already reached the state, as unemployment and skyrocketing inflation drive more and more people into desperation.

Sri Lanka is facing power cuts lasting up to 13 hours per day amid a dwindling supply of fuel. The island nation with huge debt obligations and low foreign reserves is struggling to pay for imports. India has provided a $2.4-bn package of financial assistance in February and March. It is also appointing experts to assist Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, and for various joint projects.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: MK Stalin seeks PM Narendra Modi's approval to help Sri Lankan Tamils; Protests erupt demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation; Follow latest updates here

08:38 (IST)01 Apr 2022
What led to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka?

The island nation has been reeling under an economic crisis for a few years now. In 2019, the newly-elected Rajapaksa government had nearly halved the value-added tax to boost spending. However, the move along with the pandemic-hit tourist sector, which the Sri Lankan economy heavily relies on, have left the country in a vulnerable financial position.

According to data provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on February 28, its foreign reserves dropped by 24.8 per cent to $2.36 billion in January 2022. This puts Sri Lanka in a precarious position as it has debt totalling over $7 billion to be paid in 2022.

The Russian-Ukraine war can also worsen Sri Lanka’s economy as Russia is one of its largest importers of tea, while arrivals from the warring nations form a major chunk of its tourists. With the ongoing crisis and depreciated Ruble, declining imports and tourism from the region have hit Sri Lanka hard. Read our explainer here

Sri Lankans block traffic as they protest demanding diesel near a gas station in Colombo. (AP)

08:34 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Why are Sri Lankans protesting?

Sri Lanka is dealing with one of its worst economic crises. With huge debt obligations and low foreign reserves, the island nation is struggling to pay for imports. This has led to shortages of fuel, milk and electricity across the country. Amid rising inflation and unemployment while some have reached the shores of Tamil Nadu to escape the situation, thousands of others are protesting against the government.

Residents wait in long lines to buy kerosene oil in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)

08:27 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Thousands protest against Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Army cracks down

As Sri Lanka spirals into its worst economic crisis, thousands gathered outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Mirihina, demanding him to step down. 

At least one person was several injured in the clash with the security forces guarding the Rajapaksa residene, news agency AP reported. Police fired tear gas and a water cannon at the protesters. A curfew was later enforced in the suburbs of the capital as the protests wouldn’t subside. Shouting “Go home, Gota go home” the protestors allegedly stoned two army buses that were blocking the entrance to Rajapaksa’s residence. They also reportedly set fire to a bus and refused to let a fire truck pass through.





AP Photos

A man waits to purchase diesel at a fuel pump in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lanka suffers long power cuts, lacks foreign currency to import fuel

Swathes of Sri Lanka faced prolonged power cuts on Wednesday as a deepening economic crisis roiled markets and buffeted businesses, with the government unable to pay for fuel shipments because of a foreign exchange shortage, an official said.

The country of 22 million people is seeking assistance from the International Monetary Funds (IMF), having slid into its worst economic crisis in decades as a result of badly-timed tax cuts, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and historically weak government finances. Sri Lankan shares fell more than 7%, prompting the Colombo Stock Exchange to halt trading twice.

Foreign exchange reserves have fallen by 70% in the past two years and were down to a paltry $2.31 billion as of February, leaving Sri lanka struggling to import essentials, including food and fuel.

Janaka Ratnayake, Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, said the drawn-out power cuts were partly a result of the government’s inability to pay $52 million for a 37,000 tonne diesel shipment that is awaiting offloading. -- Reuters

