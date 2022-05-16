scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Sri Lanka economic crisis Live Updates: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to provide ‘full explanation’ on crisis today

Sri Lanka economic crisis Live Updates: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he held discussions with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank on the current economic crisis focusing on support for drug, food and fertiliser supply issues.

May 16, 2022 9:48:57 am
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest near the Presidential secretariat after the authorities lifted a nationwide curfew to celebrate Vesak festival amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka economic crisis Live News Updates: Newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is slated to provide a “full explanation” to the crisis-stricken country on Monday, days after he was sworn in. He is set to address the country after he said in a series of tweets that discussions were held with representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank with a focus on medicines, food and fertilisers.

He also said that the 21st Amendment to the Constitution would be discussed on Monday as he got backing from former President Maithripala Sirisena-led SLFP in the formation of the government to tackle the nation’s worst economic crisis. The 21st Amendment to the Constitution will be produced to net for approval, he said.

Meanwhile, India delivered the 12th shipment of diesel containing over 400,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of fuel to the island nation which is facing its worst economic crisis.

Sri Lanka economic crisis Live Updates: PM Wickremesinghe said the 21st Amendment to the Constitution will be discussed on Monday and will be produced to net for approval; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Wickremesinghe, the 73-year-old United National Party (UNP) leader, was appointed as Sri Lanka’s 26th prime minister on Thursday as the country was without a government since Monday when prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after violence erupted following an attack on the anti-government protesters by his supporters.

The SLFP chairman and former President Sirisena has written a letter to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, saying that his party will support the formation of his government.

Wickremesinghe has also invited the leaders of the 10 parties that quit the previous government to discuss the current political situation and said he will make an appointment after meeting them.

Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party (SLPP) has extended their support to Wickremesinghe and almost all parties represented in the 225-member Parliament have said although they wouldn’t be a party to Wickremesinghe’s government they would support him in his effort to pull Sri Lanka out of the current economic crisis.

In an unusual move, Wickremesinghe extended public support to the protesters, who have been camping at a popular beachfront in Colombo for over a month calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation for mishandling the country’s worst economic crisis.

