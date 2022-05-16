Sri Lanka economic crisis Live Updates: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to provide ‘full explanation’ on crisis today

Sri Lanka economic crisis Live News Updates: Newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is slated to provide a “full explanation” to the crisis-stricken country on Monday, days after he was sworn in. He is set to address the country after he said in a series of tweets that discussions were held with representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank with a focus on medicines, food and fertilisers.
He also said that the 21st Amendment to the Constitution would be discussed on Monday as he got backing from former President Maithripala Sirisena-led SLFP in the formation of the government to tackle the nation’s worst economic crisis. The 21st Amendment to the Constitution will be produced to net for approval, he said.
Meanwhile, India delivered the 12th shipment of diesel containing over 400,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of fuel to the island nation which is facing its worst economic crisis.