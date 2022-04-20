Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: 1 dead, 13 injured in Sri Lanka as police opens fire on protesters
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates, April 20: The residents of Rambukkana were protesting at the latest fuel price hike when they clashed with the police. Police Spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said in order to control the situation police opened fire and several people were injured. At least 12 people were admitted to the Kegalle hospital, four of them were critical.
Members and supporters of Sri Lanka's opposition the National People's Power Party march towards Colombo from Beruwala, during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: At least one person was killed and 13 others injured on Tuesday when police opened fire to disperse anti-government protestors in Sri Lanka’s southwestern region of Rambukkana. According to the police, protestors had blocked the railway track at Rambukkana and started pelting stones at them, PTI reported.
The residents of Rambukkana were protesting at the latest fuel price hike when they clashed with the police. Police Spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said in order to control the situation police opened fire and several people were injured. At least 12 people were admitted to the Kegalle hospital, four of them were critical, police said.
With Sri Lanka witnessing one of its worst-ever economic crises, people across the island nation have been protesting against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government and its handling of the economy. A severe shortage of foreign currency has left the government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel. As a result, ordinary Sri Lankans has been dealing with shortages and the crippling impact of soaring inflation.
Live Blog
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: 1 dead, 13 injured in Sri Lanka as police opens fire on protesters
Members and supporters of Sri Lanka's opposition the National People's Power Party march towards Colombo from Beruwala, during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Anger against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s handling of a deepening economic crisis in the island nation of 22 million people spiralled into violence late on Thursday, as hundreds of protesters clashed with police for several hours. A severe shortage of foreign currency has left Rajapaksa’s government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to debilitating power cuts lasting up to 13 hours. Ordinary Sri Lankans are also dealing with shortages and soaring inflation, after the country steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan programme.
How did Sri Lanka get here?
Critics say the roots of the crisis, the worst in several decades, lie in economic mismanagement by successive governments that created and sustained a twin deficit – a budget shortfall alongside a current account deficit.
“Sri Lanka is a classic twin deficits economy,” said a 2019 Asian Development Bank working paper. “Twin deficits signal that a country’s national expenditure exceeds its national income, and that its production of tradable goods and services is inadequate.”
But the current crisis was accelerated by deep tax cuts promised by Rajapaksa during a 2019 election campaign that were enacted months before the COVID-19pandemic, which wiped out parts of Sri Lanka’s economy.
The Rajapaksa family, whose members include Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister and President, hails from Hambantota district in the south. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brothers Chamal, PM Mahinda, and Basil are third-generation politicians, while the fourth generation is represented by Mahinda and Chamal’s sons Namal, Yositha and Shashindra.
In South Asia, no other political dynasty has been as confidently nepotistic. During Mahinda Rajapaksa’s second term as President from 2010-15, there were said to be more than 40 Rajapaksa family members in government posts, apart from the cabinet. Many of them faced enquiries for financial fraud after Mahinda’s government was voted out. Basil, who is also a US citizen, was arrested, and his wife and eldest daughter were questioned.
Under the leadership of Gotabaya and Mahinda, the Rajapaksa clan has taken charge of 11 ministries. Other family members have been accommodated in the PM and President’s secretariat. At least one holds a diplomatic post as consul general in Los Angeles.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Sri Lankan police on Tuesday opened fire at anti-government protestors in southwestern region of Rambukkana, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others - the first death during the ongoing protests over the worst-ever economic crisis in the country's history. Fifteen police personnel have also sustained injuries.
The residents of Rambukkana - some 90 kilometers northeast of Colombo, were protesting at the latest fuel price hike when they clashed with the police. Scores of protesters teemed the streets and public places of Rambukkana town on Monday. The demonstration went late into the night.
On Tuesday, the protesters blocked the railway track at Rambukkana. When they were asked to clear the rail line, they hurled stones at security personnel, police said. Police Spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said police issued warnings to the protestors to leave the area. However, the protestors attempted to set fire to a fuel bowser, as well as a three-wheeler causing damaging to property, Thalduwa was quoted as saying by News 1st channel. (PTI)
Good morning and welcome to our Sri Lanka live blog. Follow this space for the latest developments in the island nation, which has been grappling with one of its worst-ever economic crises.