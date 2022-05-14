Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: Case filed for arrest of former PM Rajapaksa; Opposition parties in Lanka not to become part of Wickremesinghe Govt

Sri Lanka's economic crisis to get worse before it gets better, new PM Wickremesinghe says

Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday warned that the worst economic crisis that has brought misery and unrest in the island nation is "going to get worse before it gets better."

Sri Lanka is facing acute fuel shortages and soaring food prices, with some Sri Lankans forced to skip meals. Anger over the government's handling of the crisis has led to violent protests and forced the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister on Monday.

Wickremesinghe, who assumed charge as the 26th prime minister told the BBC in an interview that he would ensure families in the country get three meals a day. Appealing to the world for more financial help, he said "there won't be a hunger crisis, we will find food". The 73-year-old veteran politician, who is currently on his sixth stint as prime minister, warned that the worst economic crisis that has brought misery and unrest in the country is "going to get worse before it gets better." (PTI)