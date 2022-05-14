Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: Case filed for arrest of former PM Rajapaksa; Opposition parties in Lanka not to become part of Wickremesinghe Govt

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: A Sri Lankan court on Friday was moved to direct the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to immediately arrest former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and six others for alleged criminal intimidation and aiding and abetting attacks on peaceful anti-government protesters here this week, according to PTI.
Meanwhile, most of the Opposition parties in Sri Lanka on Friday announced that they would not join the interim government led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s but agreed to support its economic policies from outside to help the debt-ridden island nation’s early recovery.
Sri Lanka’s new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday warned that the country’s economic crisis is “going to get worse before it gets better.” Anger over the government’s handling of the crisis has led to violent protests and forced the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister on Monday.
Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday warned that the worst economic crisis that has brought misery and unrest in the island nation is "going to get worse before it gets better."
Sri Lanka is facing acute fuel shortages and soaring food prices, with some Sri Lankans forced to skip meals. Anger over the government's handling of the crisis has led to violent protests and forced the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister on Monday.
Wickremesinghe, who assumed charge as the 26th prime minister told the BBC in an interview that he would ensure families in the country get three meals a day. Appealing to the world for more financial help, he said "there won't be a hunger crisis, we will find food". The 73-year-old veteran politician, who is currently on his sixth stint as prime minister, warned that the worst economic crisis that has brought misery and unrest in the country is "going to get worse before it gets better." (PTI)
A Sri Lankan court on Friday was moved to direct the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to immediately arrest former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and six others for alleged criminal intimidation and aiding and abetting attacks on peaceful anti-government protesters here this week, according to a media report.
The personal complaint was lodged before the Colombo Magistrate's Court where attacks on peaceful protesters outside the prime minister's residence and near Galle Face were cited, Daily Mirror Lanka reported.
The protesters who were attacked by the supporters of Mahinda Rajapaksa were demanding the ruling leadership resign and take responsibility for the unprecedented economic crisis plaguing the country. Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered the petition to be taken up before the Colombo Chief Magistrate court on May 17. The complaint was lodged by Attorney Senaka Perera. (PTI)
Most of the Opposition parties in Sri Lanka on Friday announced that they would not join the interim government led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's but agreed to support its economic policies from outside to help the debt-ridden island nation's early recovery.
The 73-year-old United National Party (UNP) leader was appointed as Sri Lanka's 26th prime minister on Thursday as the country was without a government since Monday when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after violence erupted following an attack on the anti-government protesters by his supporters.
The attack triggered widespread violence against Rajapaksa loyalists, leaving nine people dead and wounding over 200 others. “We cannot become a part of this Rajapaksa-Wickremesinghe government," Wimal Weerawansa, a legislator for the independent group from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's SLPP said. Former President Maithripala Sirisena's SLFP central committee has also decided not to be part of the government. (PTI)