Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: Carrying placards and singing songs, thousands stage protest in Colombo

A protestor wearing a mask of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa performs during a protest against President Rajapaksa in front of the Presidential Secretariat. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Thousands of Sri Lankans rallied in the country’s main business district and Christian clergy marched in the capital to observe a day of protest on Saturday calling on the debt-ridden nation’s president to resign, as anxiety and anger over shortages simmered.

Protesters carrying national flags and placards, some bemoaning the hardships through songs, blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his administration for mismanaging the crisis. “Go home Rajapaksas” and “We need responsible leadership”, read the placards. The protest also included a large number of youngsters who had organised themselves through social media and refuse to accept any political leadership.

For months, Sri Lankans have stood in long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, food and medicines, most of which come from abroad and are paid for in hard currency. The fuel shortage has caused rolling power cuts lasting several hours a day.