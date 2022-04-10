Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: Carrying placards and singing songs, thousands stage protest in Colombo

Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Thousands of Sri Lankans rallied in the country’s main business district and Christian clergy marched in the capital to observe a day of protest on Saturday calling on the debt-ridden nation’s president to resign, as anxiety and anger over shortages simmered.
Protesters carrying national flags and placards, some bemoaning the hardships through songs, blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his administration for mismanaging the crisis. “Go home Rajapaksas” and “We need responsible leadership”, read the placards. The protest also included a large number of youngsters who had organised themselves through social media and refuse to accept any political leadership.
For months, Sri Lankans have stood in long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, food and medicines, most of which come from abroad and are paid for in hard currency. The fuel shortage has caused rolling power cuts lasting several hours a day.
Sri Lanka is scheduled to start talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 11. The talks would lead to a possible bailout, including assistance on restructuring foreign debt.
The 10-party alliance of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) coalition is due to meet President Rajapaksa to discuss the formation of the all-party interim government.
The main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) said that they are to meet to take forward the process of moving a no-confidence motion against the government. The SJP has started taking signatures of MPs for the no-confidence motion.
The President has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven with the island nation's tourism revenue and inward remittances waning. (AP)
A massive anti-government street protest demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation has turned into an all-night vigil as over 10,000 demonstrators gathered at the Galle Face Green urban park amidst the unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation.
Since mid-day Saturday, the protesters from all walks of life marched into Galle Face where Rajapaksa's secretariat is located.
By evening, the main Galle Road was completely blocked with protesters bringing the traffic to a standstill. "We are still here," a participant at the site had a social media posting by 6 am on Sunday. They claimed that mobile phone signals had been jammed in the area.
Eyewitnesses said that a section of the protesters had remained for the all-night vigil. They were chanting 'Go home Gota', urging the President to resign. "This is not a joke, we are here because we have no electricity, gas, fuel and medicine," a protester told reporters. "They must go, they have no solutions," another said, adding that they have no political leaning. (AP)