Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: Parties seek interim govt with new PM; Mahinda Rajapaksa calls for end of protests

Sri Lanka Crisis Live News Updates: Three political parties that withdrew support to the ruling coalition amid the economic crisis in the country Monday proposed an interim government with a new Prime Minister. They are expected to hold further talks with the President and PM on Tuesday.

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in a televised speech to the nation appealed for an end to the protests. He assured the government is launching a plan to rebuild the country, adding that “every second” protesters spend demonstrating on the streets takes away opportunities to receive crucial foreign currency.

Protesters, meanwhile, continued to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, gathering outside his office. Former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, speaking to The Indian Express, asserted that President Rajapaksa must resign or explain to the people why he won’t. He also said that to tide over the current food shortage, Sri Lanka must tap its friends in South Asia — India, Pakistan and Bangladesh — to “borrow” foodgrains that could be returned after two or three years.