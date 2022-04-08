Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: ‘India ready to continue aid’; Central Bank to hold monetary policy meet today

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis News: The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said it stands ready to continue assisting the island nation to recover from the difficulties in line with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has extended assistance of about $2.5 billion in the past three months to Sri Lanka, including credit facilities for fuel and food. He added that 270,000 metric tonnes of diesel and petrol, as well as 40,000 tonnes of rice, have been delivered to the island nation.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, meanwhile, sought permission from the Centre to ship essential commodities like rice and life-saving drugs to Sri Lanka and distribute them there through the Indian High Commission, considering the welfare of Tamils in the country.
In Sri Lanka, the Central Bank is expected to hold a monetary policy meeting Friday, under its new chief P Nandalal Weerasinghe. Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal was barred by a Colombo court from travelling out of the country, in connection with a case of alleged “misdeeds” during his tenure. Cabraal must appear before the magistrate on April 18, according to the order, PTI reported.
Demonstrations continued across the crisis-hit nation on Thursday, with protesters gathering outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence, accusing the government of mismanagement. The Sri Lanka Medical Association has sent a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa saying that hospitals have already decided to curtail services. Unless supplies are urgently replenished, “within a matter of weeks, if not days, emergency treatment will also not be possible. This will result in a catastrophic number of deaths,” the letter said.
President Office on Thursday announced Nandalal Weerasinghe was appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, replacing Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who resigned earlier this week just seven months after taking charge in September 2021.
K M M Siriwardena was appointed as the Secretary to the Treasury, replacing S R Attygalle.
Meanwhile, the hunt is on for a new Finance Minsiter, after Ali Sabry, who had replaced the President's brother Basil Rajapaksa, resigned just a day after his appointment.
Speaking to news agency Reuters, analyst Lakshini Fernando of Asia Securities said the Bank was expected to hike key interest rates by 300-400 basis points - following a 100 bps increase in early March - to tame inflation that hit 18.7% in March.
"We also expect the newly appointed governor to outline potential measures to be included in the IMF reform plan, views on potential debt restructuring, and currency management," Fernando said.
The Colombo Chief Magistrate court has barred Ajith Nivard Cabraal, former Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor, who resigned earlier this week, from travelling out of the country.
The order came in a case filed by an anti-corruption activist, Keerthi Tennakoon, over Cabraal’s alleged “misdeeds” when he was the Central Bank governor in his first tenure between 2006 and 2015. Cabraal must appear before the magistrate on April 18, according to the order, PTI reported.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Thursday said India has been keenly following the evolving economic situation and other developments in Sri Lanka.
"Since mid-March, over 270,000 metric tonnes of diesel and petrol have been delivered to Sri Lanka. In addition, around 40,000 tonnes of rice have been supplied under the recently extended USD 1 billion credit facility," Bagchi said at a media briefing.
"We have already conveyed to them on various occasions our readiness to extend whatever support we can and as has been demonstrated by our actions till now," he said.
Several people, including medical professionals, have been protesting across our island neighbour, as it reels under its worst economic crisis. Earlier this week, the Sri Lankan government had asserted that the President will not resign, despite public anger. It has also formed an advisory panel to assist the government in talks with the IMF, for a possible financial bailout.
