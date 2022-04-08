Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: ‘India ready to continue aid’; Central Bank to hold monetary policy meet today

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis News: The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said it stands ready to continue assisting the island nation to recover from the difficulties in line with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has extended assistance of about $2.5 billion in the past three months to Sri Lanka, including credit facilities for fuel and food. He added that 270,000 metric tonnes of diesel and petrol, as well as 40,000 tonnes of rice, have been delivered to the island nation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, meanwhile, sought permission from the Centre to ship essential commodities like rice and life-saving drugs to Sri Lanka and distribute them there through the Indian High Commission, considering the welfare of Tamils in the country.

In Sri Lanka, the Central Bank is expected to hold a monetary policy meeting Friday, under its new chief P Nandalal Weerasinghe. Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal was barred by a Colombo court from travelling out of the country, in connection with a case of alleged “misdeeds” during his tenure. Cabraal must appear before the magistrate on April 18, according to the order, PTI reported.

Demonstrations continued across the crisis-hit nation on Thursday, with protesters gathering outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence, accusing the government of mismanagement. The Sri Lanka Medical Association has sent a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa saying that hospitals have already decided to curtail services. Unless supplies are urgently replenished, “within a matter of weeks, if not days, emergency treatment will also not be possible. This will result in a catastrophic number of deaths,” the letter said.