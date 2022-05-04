scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Sri Lanka economic crisis Live Updates: Opposition submits no-confidence vote against President Rajapaksa, govt

Sri Lanka economic crisis Live Updates, May 4: The Sri Lankan Parliament is set to convene Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 4, 2022 9:10:49 am
Sri Lankan protesters wear masks of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's family members during a march demanding Gotabaya resign, at the ongoing protest site outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)

Sri Lanka economic crisis Live Updates: A day before the Sri Lankan Parliament was set to convene, the Opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Tuesday submitted no-confidence motions against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the coalition government headed by his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that the party met the Speaker at his residence and submitted two no-trust motions — “the first one against the President under Article 42 of the Constitution and the other against the government.” Another no-trust motion was moved by the main Tamil party, TNA, and the United National Party against the President. According to news agency PTI, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet will be forced to resign if the SJB motion is passed. However, the TNA/UNP motion is not legally binding on the President.

On Tuesday, the government announced the appointment of a Cabinet sub-committee to look at the proposal for a brand new Constitution. The amendment would allow the PM to create an accountable administration that met the people’s aspirations.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka economic crisis: Parliament to convene today; No-confidence motion submitted against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa; Follow latest updates here

09:10 (IST)04 May 2022
MEA accepts Tamil Nadu’s proposal to send aid to Sri Lanka

The Union Ministry of External Affairs wrote to the Tamil Nadu government Sunday accepting the state’s proposal to send humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka. The neighbouring country has been reeling under a severe economic crisis and a shortage of essential items. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote to TN Chief Minister M K Stalin, saying the government may direct the state Chief Secretary “to coordinate with the Government of India to supply and distribute humanitarian relief material to the Sri Lankan Government.” 

The letter said the aid to be sent by Tamil Nadu will be shared with the Sri Lankan government and distributed appropriately in the current circumstances. Read more

08:51 (IST)04 May 2022
Lanka Govt appoints constitutional reform committee

On Tuesday, the Sri Lankan government announced the appointment of a Cabinet sub-committee to look at amending the Constitution, news agency PTI reported. The PM has sought to amend the Constitution to create an accountable administration to meet people's aspirations.

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa has refused to resign from his post amid protests across the country.

08:48 (IST)04 May 2022
Sri Lanka's main Opposition SJB submits no-trust motions against President, govt

Sri Lanka's main Opposition party SJB on Tuesday handed over to the parliamentary Speaker motions of no-confidence against the SLPP coalition government and embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, even as the government announced the appointment of a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the proposal for a new Constitution. 

“We met the Speaker at his residence and handed over two no-trust motions, the first one against the President under Article 42 of the Constitution and the other against the government," Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said.

The main Tamil party along with the former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's United National Party's (UNP) are to jointly move a no trust motion against the president, which would imply that the House had lost confidence in the President. 

Experts said if the government would be defeated in the SJB motion, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Cabinet would have to resign. The TNA/UNP motion has no legal binding for the President to resign. The TNA/UNP motion against the President has no legal binding on him to resign. (PTI)

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign as his speech is projected on a giant screen at the ongoing protest site outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP)

Explained: What led to the Sri Lanka economic crisis, and who is helping?

Anger against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s handling of a deepening economic crisis in the island nation of 22 million people spiralled into violence late on Thursday, as hundreds of protesters clashed with police for several hours. A severe shortage of foreign currency has left Rajapaksa’s government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to debilitating power cuts lasting up to 13 hours. Ordinary Sri Lankans are also dealing with shortages and soaring inflation, after the country steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan programme.

Critics say the roots of the crisis, the worst in several decades, lie in economic mismanagement by successive governments that created and sustained a twin deficit – a budget shortfall alongside a current account deficit.

“Sri Lanka is a classic twin deficits economy,” said a 2019 Asian Development Bank working paper. “Twin deficits signal that a country’s national expenditure exceeds its national income, and that its production of tradable goods and services is inadequate.”

But the current crisis was accelerated by deep tax cuts promised by Rajapaksa during a 2019 election campaign that were enacted months before the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out parts of Sri Lanka’s economy.

