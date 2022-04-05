Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: Opposition rejects President’s proposal for unity govt; unrest grows

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: The country’s largest Opposition party Monday rejected the President’s proposal to form a unity government. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had invited “all political parties represented in the Parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis,” following the resignation of Cabinet Ministers.
A top official of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, however, told news agency AP, “The people of this country want Gotabaya and the entire Rajapaksa family to go and we can’t go against the people’s will and we can’t work alongside the corrupt.”
Replacing his brother Basil Rajapaksa, the President on Monday named Ali Sabry, who was until Sunday night the Minister of Justice, as the new Finance Minister. Previous ministers of Foreign Affairs, Education and Highways kept their positions, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, around 2,000 protesters reached the residence of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Tangalle, demanding his resignation. The protesters reportedly broke through police barricades, prompting the security forces to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. Protests continued across the country on Monday, including at the Independence Square in Colombo and outside the residences of at least six lawmakers.
Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared an Emergency on April 1 as thousands of people came out on the streets to protest the crippling power cuts and shortages of essential commodities caused by the country’s economic meltdown. This is the second time within a year that Rajapaksa has resorted to this measure.
Before Rajapaksa, President Maithripala Sirisena had declared an Emergency in March 2018 to contain anti-Muslim violence in some parts of the country that led to the deaths of two people, acts of arson, and damage to property. And before that, Sri Lanka was under a near continuous state of Emergency for 27 years -- from the anti-Tamil riots of July 1983 to August 2011.
Nirupama Subramanian looks at the long history of Emergencies in Sri Lanka, the process and the scope of the restrictions. Read here
Protesters across the country demanded the resignation of the Rajapaksa family members from the government. Around 2,000 gathered in front of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's private residence in Tangalle. Others demonstrated at the Independence Square in Colombo and outside the homes of other lawmakers as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis.
They sweated it out together in Sri Lankan colours on the 22 yards and the iconic duo of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara again joined forces to launch a scathing attack on the country's political establishment as it battles one of its worst financial crisis.
A slew of poor financial decisions led to the disastrous situation and Jayawardene and Sangakkara, in their social media statements, didn't mince words while criticising the government.
"Sri Lankans are going through one of the toughest times imaginable. It is heartbreaking to see the despair of people and families as they struggle to make it through the day; and each day for them gets harder. The people are raising their voices and asking for what is needed: a solution," the eloquent Sangakkara, who is currently with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals as their mentor, wrote on his Instagram page.
With people on the streets and police using force to disperse the protesting public, Jaywardene wants the leaders to own up their mistakes. "I'm sad to see emergency law and curfew in Sri Lanka. The government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest. Detaining people who do is not acceptable and I am very proud of the brave Sri Lankan lawyers who rushed to their defence," Jayawardene wrote.
"True leaders own up to mistakes. There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country, united in their suffering. These problems are man-made and can be fixed by the right, qualified people." In no uncertain terms, the stylish batter of yesteryears said that Rajapaksa and Co need to step down. (PTI)
Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) governor offered to quit on Monday, while the CBSL delayed its monetary policy announcement scheduled for Tuesday.
Former CBSL official P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said that he had accepted an offer from Rajapaksa to become the central bank's next governor. "The president called me and made the offer, and I have accepted," Weerasinghe told Reuters.