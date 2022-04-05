Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: Opposition rejects President’s proposal for unity govt; unrest grows

Cricketers Sangakkara, Mahela raise their voice against regime

They sweated it out together in Sri Lankan colours on the 22 yards and the iconic duo of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara again joined forces to launch a scathing attack on the country's political establishment as it battles one of its worst financial crisis.



A slew of poor financial decisions led to the disastrous situation and Jayawardene and Sangakkara, in their social media statements, didn't mince words while criticising the government.



"Sri Lankans are going through one of the toughest times imaginable. It is heartbreaking to see the despair of people and families as they struggle to make it through the day; and each day for them gets harder. The people are raising their voices and asking for what is needed: a solution," the eloquent Sangakkara, who is currently with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals as their mentor, wrote on his Instagram page.



With people on the streets and police using force to disperse the protesting public, Jaywardene wants the leaders to own up their mistakes. "I'm sad to see emergency law and curfew in Sri Lanka. The government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest. Detaining people who do is not acceptable and I am very proud of the brave Sri Lankan lawyers who rushed to their defence," Jayawardene wrote.



"True leaders own up to mistakes. There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country, united in their suffering. These problems are man-made and can be fixed by the right, qualified people." In no uncertain terms, the stylish batter of yesteryears said that Rajapaksa and Co need to step down. (PTI)



File/Reuters



