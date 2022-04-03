Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: Amid protests, govt imposes 36-hour curfew; Sri Lanka denies reports of Indian troops in country

Sri Lankans watch after setting a bus on fire during a protest outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live Updates: The Sri Lankan government on Saturday imposed a 36-hour curfew as a nationwide public emergency has been enforced ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation that has hit the common man badly. The island-wide curfew has been imposed with effect from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday (April 4), PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Defence Ministry on Saturday rejected social media speculation that Indian Armed troops had arrived in the island nation to help maintain law and order. Secretary, Defense Ministry, Kamal Gunaratne told news personnel that local troops were capable of handling any national security emergency and no such aid from outside was required, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC, the subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation in Sri Lanka, said Friday it would supply 6,000 MT of fuel to ease the power shortages. On Saturday, Indian traders said they were in the process of shipping 40,000 tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka, according to a report in Reuters.