Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: Shoot-at-sight orders amid violent protests; High Commission denies reports of ‘political persons’ fleeing to India

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Resignation Updates, Sri Lanka Crisis Live News, 11 May 2022: Protesters set up a checkpoint on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2022 10:21:52 am
Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the Prime Minister's official residence after the government imposed a three-day curfew following clashes between pro and anti-government demonstrators in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka protests Live: The Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence on Tuesday ordered the Army, the Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others amidst violent protests in the island nation over the unprecedented economic and political crisis.

The resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had triggered clashes between his supporters and anti-government protesters. Amid reports of Mahinda and his family having fled to the Trincomalee Naval Base, protesters set up checkpoints on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.

India, on its part, has denied reports that “certain political persons and their families have fled to India”. “These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo tweeted.

Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Violent protests after PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation; India denies reports that 'certain political persons' have fled to India; Follow latest updates here

10:21 (IST)11 May 2022
Protesters set up checkpoint on road leading to airport to prevent Rajapaksa loyalists from fleeing Sri Lanka

Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Tuesday set up a checkpoint on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country, as violence and widespread protest continued against the regime over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. 

Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, resigned as prime minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital. The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians. Read more

A burnt car lies at an intersection a day after the clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Tuesday. (AP)
09:52 (IST)11 May 2022
Editorial | Economic crisis in Sri Lanka takes backstage as political turmoil threatens stability of government

The events of the last few days have revealed the scale and intensity of the public anger against the Rajapaksas. In fact, the Rajapaksas have become the face of the economic ruin haunting Sri Lanka — “Go, Gota, Go” was the slogan that reverberated in street mobilisations for days. 

India has played the role of a sensitive and helpful neighbour without weighing in on the political crisis. It should continue to do so, since New Delhi’s commitment is, as it has repeatedly stated, to the people of Sri Lanka and not to any political dispensation or family. Read more

09:51 (IST)11 May 2022
High Commission denies reports that 'certain political persons' have fled to India

The Indian High Commission in Colombo issued a denial in the wake of rumours in Sri Lanka that Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family had been flown to India in a helicopter. In a Twitter post, it said: “High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media & social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India. These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them.”

In New Delhi, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery.” Read more

A damaged bus of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters is blocking a main road after it was set on fire during a clash of pro and anti-government demonstrators near the Prime Minister's official residence in Colombo. (Reuters)
09:45 (IST)11 May 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning,

Shoot at sight orders have been imposed in Sri Lanka by the Defence Ministry, allowing the Army, the Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm. The orders came amid violent protests in the country triggered by the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Vehicles of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters are seen in a lake after being pushed into the water during a clash of pro and anti-government demonstrators near the Prime Minister's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Silent on Rajapaksas, India supports ‘people of Lanka’, their ‘best interests’

India Tuesday sought to distance itself from the Rajapaksa family-led Sri Lankan government and pledged support to the “people of Sri Lanka”.

A day after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Prime Minister, India took a nuanced view of the developments in Sri Lanka, saying it will “always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes”.

The carefully-worded three-paragraph statement does not mention the “government of Sri Lanka” or the Rajapaksas at all.

Also, “democratic processes” likely refers to peaceful protests and possible elections, and Delhi’s discomfiture with the government’s crackdown on protesters and use of any undemocratic means to hold on to power — like military intervention or declaration of emergency etc.

