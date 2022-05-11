Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: Shoot-at-sight orders amid violent protests; High Commission denies reports of ‘political persons’ fleeing to India

Sri Lanka protests Live: The Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence on Tuesday ordered the Army, the Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others amidst violent protests in the island nation over the unprecedented economic and political crisis.
Amid reports of Mahinda and his family having fled to the Trincomalee Naval Base, protesters set up checkpoints on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.
India, on its part, has denied reports that “certain political persons and their families have fled to India”. “These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo tweeted.
Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Tuesday set up a checkpoint on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country, as violence and widespread protest continued against the regime over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.
Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, resigned as prime minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital. The attack triggered widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians. Read more
The events of the last few days have revealed the scale and intensity of the public anger against the Rajapaksas. In fact, the Rajapaksas have become the face of the economic ruin haunting Sri Lanka — “Go, Gota, Go” was the slogan that reverberated in street mobilisations for days.
India has played the role of a sensitive and helpful neighbour without weighing in on the political crisis. It should continue to do so, since New Delhi’s commitment is, as it has repeatedly stated, to the people of Sri Lanka and not to any political dispensation or family. Read more
The Indian High Commission in Colombo issued a denial in the wake of rumours in Sri Lanka that Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family had been flown to India in a helicopter. In a Twitter post, it said: “High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media & social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India. These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them.”
In New Delhi, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery.” Read more
