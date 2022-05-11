Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: Shoot-at-sight orders amid violent protests; High Commission denies reports of ‘political persons’ fleeing to India

Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the Prime Minister's official residence after the government imposed a three-day curfew following clashes between pro and anti-government demonstrators in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka protests Live: The Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence on Tuesday ordered the Army, the Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others amidst violent protests in the island nation over the unprecedented economic and political crisis.

The resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had triggered clashes between his supporters and anti-government protesters. Amid reports of Mahinda and his family having fled to the Trincomalee Naval Base, protesters set up checkpoints on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.

India, on its part, has denied reports that “certain political persons and their families have fled to India”. “These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo tweeted.