Sri Lanka crisis top developments: High Commission denies reports of ‘political persons’ fleeing to India, sending troops to Lanka

Amid the political turmoil in Sri Lanka fuelled by its economic crisis, the Indian High Commission in Colombo has denied reports of “certain political persons and their family” fleeing to India. It also dismissed speculation that Delhi would be sending troops to Colombo, reiterating the Indian government’s stance on supporting “Sri Lanka’s democracy, stability and economic recovery”.

The clarification came after violent protests erupted following the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is reported to have fled his official residence.

Here are the top developments on the Sri Lanka Economic Crisis:

🔴 The Sri Lankan defence ministry has ordered shoot-on-sight orders amid violent protests in the country. It ordered the Army, the Air Force and the Navy personnel to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others amidst violent protests in the island nation over the unprecedented economic and political crisis.

🔴 Protesters gathered outside the Trincomalee Naval Base on Tuesday after reports emerged that Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of his family members were present there after leaving Temple Trees, his official residence in Colombo. They also set up checkpoints on the road leading to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent the Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.

🔴 Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to have talks with the dissenters in the ruling party and the main Opposition to end the political impasse. The dissenting members had been demanding the resignation of Mahinda. “We will have more talks today (Wednesday). Hopefully we will see an end (of the political impasse) today,” Anura Yapa, a senior leader of the independent group that had split from the ruling SLPP coalition, was quoted as saying by PTI.

🔴 In a statement on Wednesday, the President urged “Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social and political challenges”, flagging attempts to push people towards “racial and religious disharmony”.

🔴 Shortly after reports emerged of Mahinda Rajapaksa fleeing to a naval base in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission dismissed speculation that “certain political persons and their families have fled to India.” “These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them,” it said.

🔴 India Tuesday sought to distance itself from the Sri Lankan government and pledged support to the “people of Sri Lanka”. Taking a nuanced view of the developments in Sri Lanka, India said it will “always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes”. In New Delhi, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery.”

🔴 On Wednesday, the Indian High Commission issued another statement denying speculation that Delhi would be sending troops to Colombo. It reiterated the Ministry of External Affairs’ stance that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka’s democracy.

— with PTI inputs