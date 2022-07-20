Sri Lanka Crisis News Live Updates: Sri Lanka to elect new President to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka Crisis Today Live Updates, July 19, 2022: Sri Lankan Parliament is set to vote on the next President of the crisis-hit country Wednesday after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned and fled the country following widespread protests last week. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, ruling-party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, and leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party Anura Kumara Dissanayaka are the candidates in the fray.
Wickremesinghe is backed by a section of the ruling party that had a total of 145 seats as of the last parliamentary election in 2020. Alahapperuma has the support of the other section as well as the main opposition party that won 54 seats last time round, reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay said that India will help Sri Lanka to make an “early and effective” economic recovery. To that effect, India, which has helped Sri Lanka with almost $4 billion in aid would, “going forward,” like to bring in “more investment” to help the country build capacities to respond to the economic challenges, Baglay said.
There are “very strong” lessons to be learnt from the turmoil in Sri Lanka, including lessons on fiscal prudence, responsible governance and abandoning a culture of freebies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at an all-party meeting held on Tuesday to discuss the Lankan crisis.
But a mention of the debt and fiscal condition of states such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during a presentation by the government triggered vociferous protests from the Opposition leaders, who asked the government to confine the briefing and the discussion on the crisis in Lanka. (Read more)
Sri Lanka’s parliament will choose between three candidates for president on Wednesday, hoping the new leader will be able to pull the island out of its worst economic and political crisis since independence in 1948.
But a win for acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, one of the main two contenders but opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of crippling shortages of fuel, food and medicines.
Ruling-party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, a former journalist, is more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition but does not have any top-level governance experience in a country with barely any dollars for imports and desperately in need of an IMF bailout. (Read more)
A three-way contest between Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Dullas Alahapperuma, a rebel leader of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) who is backed by the Opposition, and Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) will see Sri Lanka’s Parliament elect a new President Wednesday to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country and resigned after public anger over the country’s worst economic crisis exploded on the streets 10 days ago.
On the eve of the vote, Opposition leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) candidate Sajith Premadasa decided to withdraw from the Presidential race and support Alahapperuma. (Read more)
Irrespective of who becomes Sri Lanka's next president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all political parties and the people of India should keep helping the island nation come out of its worst economic crisis, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa said on Tuesday.
Premadasa's appeal came hours after the government told an all-party meeting in New Delhi that India is naturally worried over the Sri Lankan crisis and ahead of the presidential election in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to pick a successor to ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
"The ball is in the court of Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and they are holding discussions. They need an agreement, then we (India) will see what supportive role we can play," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after the meeting attended by the representatives of 28 political parties, including those from the Congress, the Left parties and the DMK. (PTI)