Thursday, July 14, 2022
Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: Nationwide curfew in SL; Gotabaya Rajapaksa awaiting private jet in Singapore

Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: Parliament is expected to name a new full-time president next week, and current PM Ranil Wickremesinghe is the ruling party's first choice, although no decision had been taken. 

Updated: July 14, 2022 7:48:17 am
Sri Lankan protesters, some carrying national flags, stand on top of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022. (AP)

Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: Hours after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, acting President and sitting Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced a country-wide curfew until Thursday morning as protesters gathered outside his office and residence. Protesters have demanded that Wickremesinghe, who is an ally of the former President, resign as well. Meanwhile, local media reported that Rajapaksha is awaiting a private jet to travel to Singapore from Male.

Parliament is expected to name a new full-time president next week, and a top ruling party source told Reuters Wickremesinghe was the party’s first choice, although no decision had been taken. An attempt by Wickremesinghe to cling on would infuriate the protesters who say he is a close ally of the Rajapaksa family, which has dominated the country since Rajapaksa’s older brother Mahinda became president in 2005.

Government sources and aides said the president’s brothers, former president and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, were still in Sri Lanka. On Tuesday, Sri Lankan immigration officials prevented Basil Rajapaksa, who quit in April as finance minister, from flying out of the country.

Sri Lanka Crisis: Wickremesinghe acting President; Protests break out after Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives. Follow this space for latest updates

07:33 (IST)14 Jul 2022
UN leader calls for 'peaceful and democratic transition' in Sri Lanka

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for a "peaceful and democratic transition" of power in Sri Lanka. 

07:29 (IST)14 Jul 2022
US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Chung urges political fraternity to ensure peaceful transfer of power

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung on Wednesday urged Sri Lanka's political fraternity to ensure peaceful transfer of power and called for the rule of law to be upheld in the crisis-hit island nation.

“We urge all parties to approach this juncture with a commitment to the betterment of the nation and to work quickly to implement solutions that will bring long-term economic & political stability,” Chung said in a tweet.

“We condemn all violence and call for the rule of law to be upheld. A peaceful transfer of power within SL's democratic & constitutional framework is essential so the people's demands for accountability, transparency, democratic governance & a better future can be realised,” she added. (PTI)

07:27 (IST)14 Jul 2022
Street battles in Colombo after Gotabaya flees in dead of night

Earlier, local media said a youth died after police used tear gas to disperse a large group of protesters who had gathered near the PMO. By late evening, the protesters had taken control of the PMO premises on Flower Road in Colombo.

Protesters occupy President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s large living room at the latter’s residence. (Express photo by Shubhajit Roy)

In the afternoon, public broadcaster Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation had to suspend transmission as a group of protesters entered the premises and reportedly demanded that only news related to “anti-government protests” and entertainment programmes be broadcast. The protesters got 15 minutes to speak directly to viewers after which the channel suspended transmission. Rupavahini resumed broadcasting later. (Read more)

07:19 (IST)14 Jul 2022
Is Gotabaya Rajapaksa remains President?

Yes, because Article 37.1 still assumes that there is a President still in office.

Had Gotabaya resigned, Article 40 would have been the relevant provision. Under this Article, should the office of the President fall vacant before the expiry of the five year term, the Parliament has to elect one of its members as President. The successor will hold the office for the remainder of the term of the vacating president.

This election has to be held within one month of the vacancy arising. The election is by secret ballot, and the candidate has to win an absolute majority. On Tuesday, expecting that the President would resign on July 13 as he had said, the Speaker had announced the date of the election as July 20. (Read more)

Sri Lankan president flees country hours before he was due to step down

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters, hours before he was due to step down amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis.

 

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, sri lanka, sri lanka president, sri lanka economic crisis Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa sings the national anthem of Sri Lanka during the country's Independence Day celebration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 4, 2022. (AP, file)

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, an immigration official told Reuters. A government source said he left for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives. The president would most likely proceed to another Asian country from there, the source said.

