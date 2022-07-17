Sri Lanka crisis live updates: Sri Lanka to get new president by July 20

Sri Lanka crisis live news: Ahead of a meeting of the Sri Lankan Parliament to elect a new President, the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Gopal Baglay, met Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena Saturday and said India will continue to be “supportive of democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka”. This was the Indian envoy’s first publicly announced contact with the Sri Lankan parliament following the flight — and resignation later — of disgraced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the swearing-in of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as Acting President.
Ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in his resignation letter that he took “all possible steps” to avert the Sri Lankan crisis. The president’s letter was read out at a special session of the Parliament on Saturday. In other news, Sri Lanka received the first of three fuel shipments on Saturday, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said, reported PTI. These are the first shipments to reach the country in about three weeks.
Sri Lanka’s economy is likely to contract by more than 6% this year as political instability and social unrest affect discussions on financial relief with the IMF, the country’s central bank governor told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.