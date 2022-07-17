scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Sri Lanka crisis live updates: Sri Lanka to get new president by July 20

Sri Lanka crisis highlights: This was the Indian envoy’s first publicly announced contact with the Sri Lankan parliament following the flight of disgraced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the swearing-in of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as Acting President.

July 17, 2022 7:59:37 am
Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa (right) greets Ranil Wickremesinghe during the latter's oath taking ceremony as the new prime minister, in Colombo. (AP)

Sri Lanka crisis live news: Ahead of a meeting of the Sri Lankan Parliament to elect a new President, the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Gopal Baglay, met Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena Saturday and said India will continue to be “supportive of democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka”. This was the Indian envoy’s first publicly announced contact with the Sri Lankan parliament following the flight — and resignation later — of disgraced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the swearing-in of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as Acting President.

Ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in his resignation letter that he took “all possible steps” to avert the Sri Lankan crisis. The president’s letter was read out at a special session of the Parliament on Saturday. In other news, Sri Lanka received the first of three fuel shipments on Saturday, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said, reported PTI. These are the first shipments to reach the country in about three weeks.

Sri Lanka’s economy is likely to contract by more than 6% this year as political instability and social unrest affect discussions on financial relief with the IMF, the country’s central bank governor told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

Sri Lanka crisis live: Sri Lanka to get new president by July 20; India envoy meets speaker; Follow for live updates.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob on Saturday handed over dry rations worth SLR 80 million to Department of Probations and Child Care Services, Sri Lanka.

A little more than a month ago, the Sri Lankan government told its Olympic association to “forget” about participating in the Commonwealth Games to be held in the UK. With the island nation bankrupt, out of fuel and short on food supplies, its government was in no mood to entertain the request to fund what would be Sri Lanka’s largest-ever contingent for the Games, which begins in Birmingham on July 28. “The Treasury said they don’t have money. Forget about it,” Sri Lanka’s chef de mission Dampath Fernando told The Indian Express from Colombo on Friday. “We fell into a difficult, desperate situation."

Danish Ali was 18 when Gotabaya Rajapaksa became a hero. It was 2009. Gotabaya, then the Defence Secretary, along with his brother and then President Mahinda Rajapaksa, were hailed for killing LTTE supremo V Prabhakaran and ending Sri Lanka’s decades-long civil war. “I had just passed out of school, and I left for Australia to study soon after,” Ali says. “At that time, everyone was cheering him on as the great leader…but my family knew he was a racist and that they were invoking Sinhala pride to dominate over the minorities in the country.” The past few months changed everything — both for Sri Lanka as well as Gotabaya

