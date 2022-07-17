Sri Lanka crisis live updates: Sri Lanka to get new president by July 20

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob on Saturday handed over dry rations worth SLR 80 million to Department of Probations and Child Care Services, Sri Lanka.

A little more than a month ago, the Sri Lankan government told its Olympic association to “forget” about participating in the Commonwealth Games to be held in the UK. With the island nation bankrupt, out of fuel and short on food supplies, its government was in no mood to entertain the request to fund what would be Sri Lanka’s largest-ever contingent for the Games, which begins in Birmingham on July 28. “The Treasury said they don’t have money. Forget about it,” Sri Lanka’s chef de mission Dampath Fernando told The Indian Express from Colombo on Friday. “We fell into a difficult, desperate situation."

Danish Ali was 18 when Gotabaya Rajapaksa became a hero. It was 2009. Gotabaya, then the Defence Secretary, along with his brother and then President Mahinda Rajapaksa, were hailed for killing LTTE supremo V Prabhakaran and ending Sri Lanka’s decades-long civil war. “I had just passed out of school, and I left for Australia to study soon after,” Ali says. “At that time, everyone was cheering him on as the great leader…but my family knew he was a racist and that they were invoking Sinhala pride to dominate over the minorities in the country.” The past few months changed everything — both for Sri Lanka as well as Gotabaya