Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: President Rajapaksa to resign, PM confirms; Oppn meets to form new govt

A man stands in the swimming pool as people visit the President's house on the day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Protesters continued to occupy the official residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday, as they raised demands of him and his deputy Ranil Wickremesinghe stepping down immediately.

“The president has to resign, the prime minister has to resign and the government has to go,” playwright Ruwanthie de Chickera, one of the leaders of the protest movement, said during a press conference, as quoted by Reuters.

Both President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe have offered to resign after they were forced out of their residences by protestors on Saturday.

As Sri Lanka reels under its worst ever political and economic crisis, the Congress on Sunday hoped that New Delhi will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka as they deal with the difficulties of the current situation.

The main opposition party expressed its solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people in the “moment of grave crisis” and hoped that they will be able to overcome it.

“The Indian National Congress has been following with concern the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka. The economic challenges, rising prices and shortage of food, fuel and essential commodities have caused enormous hardships and distress among the people there,” Congress president Sonia Gandhi said.

Also Read: