Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: President Rajapaksa to resign, PM confirms; Oppn meets to form new govt

Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign, as previously announced, the Prime Minister’s Office said Monday. Rajapaksa had decided to step down on Wednesday, following violent protests in Colombo, which saw protesters storming his official residence.
Wickremesinghe, too, announced that he would resign as soon as a new government is formed. Opposition parties met on Sunday to discuss the formation of the new government. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, a leader in the Opposition party, United People’s Force, stated that separate discussions were held with other parties and lawmakers who broke away from Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition and more meetings were planned, news agency AP reported.
Meanwhile, the protesters will continue to occupy the residences of the President and the PM until the two quit office, the anti-government protest leaders said on Sunday.
