scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022
Live now

Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: President Rajapaksa to resign, PM confirms; Oppn meets to form new govt

Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: The protesters will continue to occupy the residences of President Rajapaksa and PM Wickremesinghe until the two quit office, the anti-government protest leaders said on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: July 11, 2022 9:25:53 am
A demonstrator walks in the garden at the Prime Minister's residence on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign, as previously announced, the Prime Minister’s Office said Monday. Rajapaksa had decided to step down on Wednesday, following violent protests in Colombo, which saw protesters storming his official residence.

Wickremesinghe, too, announced that he would resign as soon as a new government is formed. Opposition parties met on Sunday to discuss the formation of the new government. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, a leader in the Opposition party, United People’s Force, stated that separate discussions were held with other parties and lawmakers who broke away from Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition and more meetings were planned, news agency AP reported.

Meanwhile, the protesters will continue to occupy the residences of the President and the PM until the two quit office, the anti-government protest leaders said on Sunday.

Live Blog

Sri Lanka Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign on Wednesday, confirms Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe; Protesters continue to occupy official residences; Follow this space for latest updates

09:25 (IST)11 Jul 2022
Will resign on July 13 as announced, Sri Lankan President officially informs PM

Will resign on July 13 as previously announced, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially informs PM Ranil Wickremesinghe. Rajapaksa had decided to step down on Wednesday, following violent protests in Colombo, which saw protesters storming his official residence. (PTI)

09:16 (IST)11 Jul 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have both agreed to resign following violent protests on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Opposition in the country seeks to form the new government.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the Sri Lanka crisis.

A man stands in the swimming pool as people visit the President's house on the day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka crisis: President’s house still occupied by protesters

Protesters continued to occupy the official residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday, as they raised demands of him and his deputy Ranil Wickremesinghe stepping down immediately.

“The president has to resign, the prime minister has to resign and the government has to go,” playwright Ruwanthie de Chickera, one of the leaders of the protest movement, said during a press conference, as quoted by Reuters.

Both President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe have offered to resign after they were forced out of their residences by protestors on Saturday.

Congress expresses solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka reels under its worst ever political and economic crisis, the Congress on Sunday hoped that New Delhi will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka as they deal with the difficulties of the current situation.

The main opposition party expressed its solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people in the “moment of grave crisis” and hoped that they will be able to overcome it.

“The Indian National Congress has been following with concern the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka. The economic challenges, rising prices and shortage of food, fuel and essential commodities have caused enormous hardships and distress among the people there,” Congress president Sonia Gandhi said.

Also Read:

Opinion | Sri Lanka uprising: A new social contract

Editorial | Public anger also points to the way out: A new political leadership is needed to steer Sri Lanka out of present impasse

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.