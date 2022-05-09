Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: Ruling party MP killed in clashes, protesters say he shot himself

Supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party run as riot police fire tear gas during a clash with anti-government demonstrators, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 9, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: A Sri Lankan parliamentarian of the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Amarakeerthi Athukorala, and his security officer were killed in clashes that broke out between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country on Monday. Athukorala, an MP from the Polonnaruwa district, was surrounded by anti-government groups at the north western town of Nittambuwa, the police said. The protesters said the bullets were fired from his SUV first. Following this, when the angry mobs toppled the car, he fled and took refuge in a building and committed suicide by pulling his own revolver, the people said. Later, the lawmaker and his personal security officer were found dead, the police said.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from his post on Monday — a step that would enable his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to go for a government of national unity as the country continues to face the worst economic crisis in its history, news agency PTI reported. The move came hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office, injuring at least 78 people and prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew. Sri Lanka is witnessing an unprecedented economic turmoil with its government running out of money for essential imports like staple foods and fuel. Protesting against the government, thousands of people have taken to the streets across the nation since April 9 demanding resignation of both the President and the Prime Minister. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, leading the embattled government in the crisis-hit country, wanted Mahinda’s resignation to form an interim administration to solve the present political impasse.