Sri Lanka crisis top developments: Doctors protest against drug shortages, new Central Bank chief to take charge

Despite public anger against the Rajapaksa family amid the worsening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the government has asserted that the President won’t resign. Scores of doctors came out on the streets Wednesday to protest against the shortage of drugs and urged the government to declare a “health emergency”.

Here are the top developments from the crisis in Sri Lanka:

🔴 As part of the credit line, India signed with Sri Lanka to help tide over its economic crisis, two consignments of 36,000 MT petrol and 40,000 MT diesel were delivered in the last 24 hours. “With this, the total supply of various types of fuel under Indian assistance now stands at more than 2,70,000 MT,” the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted.

A Sri Lankan government doctor protests against the government near the national hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP) A Sri Lankan government doctor protests against the government near the national hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP)

🔴 Doctors gathered outside a government hospital in Colombo on Wednesday to protest against the shortages of vital drugs. Many of them dressed in their scrubs, as reported by news agency Reuters, held banners saying, “Strengthen people’s right to live. Declare a health emergency.” Vasan Ratnasingam, a doctor at Colombo’s Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, told the news agency that they have run out of at least one vital drug, Digoxin, given for heart conditions. “And other than that, 102 essential drugs are in shortage,” the doctor added. Others have flagged a shortage of cancer-treatment drugs and anti-biotics.

🔴 The Sri Lankan government has asserted that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign, and blamed the Opposition for “thug politics”. Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando stated in Parliament, “May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the President.” “As a government, we are clearly saying the President will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this,” he added.

Government Medical Officers’ Association members walks with placards against the Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a protest near a road leading to the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 6, 2022. (Reuters) Government Medical Officers’ Association members walks with placards against the Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a protest near a road leading to the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 6, 2022. (Reuters)

🔴 Meanwhile, protests continued across the island nation. A group of university professors gathered in Colombo Wednesday, ANI reported, to protest against the government. The protesters blame the Rajapaksa family for the ongoing crisis in the country, with its two brothers at the helm as President and Prime Minister, and have been demanding their resignation. The President had revoked the state of Emergency late Tuesday night following public anger.

🔴 According to sources accessed by new agency Reuters, the new Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe will take office Thursday and hold a monetary board meeting on Friday. This came after Ajith Nivard Cabraal resigned as the Governor in the wake of the entire Cabinet quitting their posts.

A woman crosses a road in front of the Sri Lanka National Hospital, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 6, 2022. (Reuters) A woman crosses a road in front of the Sri Lanka National Hospital, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 6, 2022. (Reuters)

🔴 Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya on Thursday praised the Indian government for its help. “As a neighbour and a big brother of our country, India has always helped us. We’re grateful to the Indian government and PM (Narendra) Modi. For us, it is not easy to survive because of the current scenario. We hope to come out from this with the help of India and other countries,” the former cricketer was quoted as saying by ANI.

🔴 The United States has warned its citizens from travelling to Sri Lanka. “Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to Covid-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism,” the State Department said in its latest travel advisory.