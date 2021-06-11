scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 11, 2021
Most read

Sri Lanka records highest single-day Covid-19 death toll

The death toll from the coronavirus has now reached 2,011 in Sri Lanka, which is facing a third wave of the pandemic, health officials said on Friday.

By: PTI | Colombo |
June 11, 2021 6:02:54 pm
Sri Lankan health officials collect swab samples from people to test for the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP)

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka has crossed the 2,000-mark as the country on Thursday recorded its highest single-day fatalities with 101 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The death toll from the coronavirus has now reached 2,011 in Sri Lanka, which is facing a third wave of the pandemic, health officials said on Friday.

The 101 deaths reported on Thursday was the highest number of deaths confirmed in a day since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March 2020.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

An eight-day-old baby from Pussellawa town in Kandy District, who died on Wednesday, was the country’s youngest Covid victim, Health officials said. Most of the patients who died due to COVID-19 were between 65 -75 years of age.

Sri Lankans queue up to receive the second dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India’s version of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a public vaccination drive in Welisara, outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP)

Sri Lanka has witnessed an increase of positive cases and deaths since April, partly caused by celebrations and shopping during last month’s traditional new year festival.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The country has registered over 2,17,000 positive cases so far.

The fierceness of the current surge has forced lockdown in the form of travel restrictions since early May. The restrictions are due to be lifted on June 14.

The travel restrictions were imposed after health experts called for a total lockdown in view of the raging third wave of the pandemic since April 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X