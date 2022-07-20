scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Sri Lanka could tip back to chaos if six-time PM Ranil voted president

Protesters also burned down Wickremesinghe's private home and stormed his office, but failed to oust him. Wickremesinghe said this week that by the time he joined the current government as prime minister in May, the economy had already collapsed.

By: Reuters | Colombo |
July 20, 2022 6:15:21 am
Sri Lanka could tip back to chaos if six-time PM voted presidentProtestors burn an effigy of Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe during a protest outside Presidential Secretariat, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 19, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Sri Lanka’s parliament will choose between three candidates for president on Wednesday, hoping the new leader will be able to pull the island out of its worst economic and political crisis since independence in 1948.

But a win for acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, one of the main two contenders but opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of crippling shortages of fuel, food and medicines.

Ruling-party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, a former journalist, is more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition but does not have any top-level governance experience in a country with barely any dollars for imports and desperately in need of an IMF bailout.

The third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party, commands only three seats in parliament and has no realistic chance of winning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Read |Sri Lanka elects Gotabaya Rajapaksa successor today in three-way contest

Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, became acting president last week after the then incumbent, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled to Singapore when protesters seized his official residence and office, roaming the corridors, using his gym and swimming in his pool.

Protesters also burned down Wickremesinghe’s private home and stormed his office, but failed to oust him. Wickremesinghe said this week that by the time he joined the current government as prime minister in May, the economy had already collapsed.

Sri Lankans have blamed the Rajapaksas – seven from the family were in the government as of April – for the meltdown. Their decisions to cut taxes and ban chemical fertilisers, which damaged crops, decimated the debt-laden economy that was badly exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read |From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes Colombo

It was not immediately clear how much support 73-year-old Wickremesinghe, seen as an ally of the Rajapaksa clan, and 63-year-old Alahapperuma have in the 225-seat parliament.

Wickremesinghe is backed by a section of the ruling party that had a total of 145 seats as of the last parliamentary election in 2020. Alahapperuma has the support of the other section as well as the main opposition party that won 54 seats last time round.

Latest numbers are not clear because some lawmakers have become independents.

sri lanka crisis news, sri lanka news latest, sri lanka presidential elections 2022 Protestors shout slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 19, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

“Earlier Ranil Wickremesinghe was the front-runner but now the outcome is much more uncertain,” said political scientist Jayadeva Uyangoda.

“The balance of parliament power has shifted away from him. The outcome is dependent on how much control the Rajapaksas have … over their party members.”

Sri Lanka’s parliament in 1993 unanimously chose D.B. Wijetunga to finish the tenure of assassinated President Ranasinghe Premadasa. This time three candidates are in the fray to complete Rajapaksa’s term, scheduled to end in 2024.

“It will be marked as a new experience in the parliamentary history of this country,” a statement from the communication chief of parliament said, laying out the procedure.

sri lanka crisis, sri lanka presidential elections Protesters storm the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo)

A candidate receiving more than one-third of the valid votes cast will be declared elected. If no candidate reaches the mark, the one with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated from the competition and preferences of lawmakers taken into account to eventually arrive at a winner.

Whatever the process, protesters are clear they want Wickremesinghe gone. Wickremesinghe, for his part, imposed a state of emergency on Monday, giving him more powers to launch a crackdown should he feel the need.

Also Read |Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity

“We are protesting again Ranil. He is a corrupted man,” said Duminda Nagamuwa, who organised protests in Colombo after the nominations were finalised.

“If Ranil comes (into power), we cannot have stability.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices
Magadh University, Bihar

Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices

Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus
Run over by truck

Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Lessons from Lanka crisis

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Prophet remarks row: SC says Nupur Sharma won’t be arrested for now

Prophet remarks row: SC says Nupur Sharma won’t be arrested for now

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

EIA rules amended: projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod

EIA rules amended: projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod

SKM rejects MSP panel: ‘Law on support price not on agenda, stacked with govt loyalists’

SKM rejects MSP panel: ‘Law on support price not on agenda, stacked with govt loyalists’

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement