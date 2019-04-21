Sri Lanka blasts LIVE UPDATES: Multiple explosions at churches, hotels on Easter Sunday; over 100 injured

Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka Church Bomb Blast Today LIVE News Updates, Bomb Explosion in Sri Lanka Today on Sunday Easter: The first blast was reported from the capital Colombo, while the second was in Negombo.

The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as Easter Sunday masses were in progress, PTI quoted police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera as saying.

According to a Reuters report, two leading hotels in Colombo were also hit by blasts. More details are awaited.

Rescue operation in progress: Police bomb squad

A source in the police bomb squad said rescue operation is in progress. "Our people are engaged in evacuating the casualties," the source said.

Two hotels in Colombo hit by explosions

Sources from two leading tourist hotels in Colombo also confirmed the explosions but did not give any details, Reuters reported.

80 injured admitted to Colombo National Hospital

The Colombo National Hospital said at least 80 people have been admitted with injuries, reported PTI.

One blast in St Anthony's Church in Colombo

According to PTI, one of the blasts hit St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade of the capital, Colombo.

