Sri Lanka blasts LIVE UPDATES: Multiple explosions at churches, hotels on Easter Sunday; over 100 injured

Sri Lanka Church Bomb Blast Today LIVE News Updates: At least 80 people are injured after two churches were rocked by explosions on Easter Sunday. The first blast was reported from St Anthony’s Church in Kochcikade, Colombo, and the second from St. Sebastian’s Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo. Several casualties are feared.
The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as Easter Sunday masses were in progress, PTI quoted police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera as saying.
According to a Reuters report, two leading hotels in Colombo were also hit by blasts. More details are awaited.
A source in the police bomb squad said rescue operation is in progress. "Our people are engaged in evacuating the casualties," the source said.
Sources from two leading tourist hotels in Colombo also confirmed the explosions but did not give any details, Reuters reported.
The Colombo National Hospital said at least 80 people have been admitted with injuries, reported PTI.
According to PTI, one of the blasts hit St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade of the capital, Colombo.