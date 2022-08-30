scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Sri Lanka budget to bolster revenue and fight inflation as IMF talks progress

Wickremesinghe, who took over as the country's president last month, is pushing to bring in fiscal consolidation measures agreed with the IMF.

Sri Lanka president Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday presented interim budget to boost revenue and fight inflation (AP/file)

Sri Lanka’s talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package have made solid progress, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday, presenting an interim budget to boost revenue and fight inflation.

The island nation of 22 million people is battling its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Wickremesinghe, who took over as the country’s president last month, is pushing to bring in fiscal consolidation measures agreed with the IMF.

Negotiations with the IMF, which currently has a team of officials visiting Sri Lanka, have reached a “successful level”, said Wickremesinghe, who also serves as finance minister.

“We hope to start talks with creditors,” he told parliament, presenting his first budget, which officials hope will be followed by a preliminary, staff-level agreement with the IMF for a loan package worth between $2 billion and $3 billion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

COVID-19 battered the island’s tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from workers overseas. The damage was compounded by rising oil prices, populist tax cuts and a seven-month ban on importing chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture.

The result has been chronic shortages of basic goods, runaway inflation and mass protests that forced then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country, leaving his successor, Wickremesinghe, to handle the restructuring of billions of dollars in debt to China and other countries.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:20:53 pm
Next Story

Elgaar Parishad case: Accused Jyoti Jagtap moves Bombay HC challenging special court bail rejection order

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

From Maulana Azad and GN Azad to Congress’s survival crisis
From the Urdu Press

From Maulana Azad and GN Azad to Congress’s survival crisis

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement